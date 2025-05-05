Texas winner Joey Logano breaks down the secret to survival on treacherous bumps

Team Penske driver Joey Logano addressed the treacherous bumps at the Texas Motor Speedway and revealed how he was able to survive them while many drivers couldn't. Logano, who won the race, his first of this year, spilled the beans during his post-race interview.

The #22 driver started his race from 27th place after an underwhelming qualifying. However, he improved to 19th place by Stage 1, and in Stage 2, he moved up to ninth. In the final stage, he was able to take over the lead in overtime and win the race.

While Logano escaped unscathed and was not involved in any on-track incidents, it wasn't the case for many drivers at the Texas track. Drivers like Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, and many others faced DNFs.

When asked how Logano was able to evade the wrecks, here's what he told the renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, on X:

"I think there's a few reasons, and I don't drive their race cars. A lot of it could be setup choice. There's definitely guys that have the ability to drive their car more on edge, and they're willing to take that risk. It will bite you more at times, either way it's gonna be good for you or it's gonna bite you. It's brutal."

"Everybody's down on their rear limiters, as much as they can be, and if you're a little free and it hits the limiter, it's gone. There's no opportunity to save it. So you gotta think of risk versus reward throughout the race. Not just on pit strategy but when you try to pass somebody," he further added. (0:01-0:48)

Only 25 out of 38 drivers were able to finish the Texas Motor Speedway race, as 13 drivers faced DNFs. NASCAR moves to Kansas City up next for the 12th race weekend.

Joey Logano let his feelings known after Texas victory

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Joey Logano shared his thoughts. The #22 driver claimed the overtime victory and held off Ross Chastain to take his first win in 2025.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) performs a burnout as he celebrates winning the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

"After what happened last week, to be able to rebound and come right back, it's a total '22' way of doing things. So proud of the team," Logano said recalling his Talladega disqualification.

Joey Logano claimed the Wurth 400 victory at the Texas Motor Speedway, and with this, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs. Thanks to his win, Team Penske was able to claim two back-to-back race wins at Talladega and Texas after Austin Cindric came out victorious at the Jack Link's 500 last weekend (April 27).

