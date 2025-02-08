NASCAR insider shares his two cents on Jimmie Johnson’s Daytona 500 ‘pressure’ as the LMC owner unveiled his paint scheme with NBA icon 

NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass took to social media to make his feelings known on seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's 2025 Daytona 500 attempt. With the recent reveal of his paint scheme for the event, the motorsports insider believes the pressure has ramped up significantly for Johnson to make the race.

Johnson's #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, a car he co-owns with fellow seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, will have a custom look done by four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal as part of a bet between himself and the driver. Carvana, Johnson's primary sponsor, took to X to reveal the new paint scheme for the event, writing:

"A bet’s a bet… Shaq designed, Jimmie Johnson approved. Tune in on February 16th to see this fresh paint scheme hit the track! #daytona500 #nascar"

This sparked Pockrass to pen a message on X regarding Johnson's status for the event. Because the #84 is a part-time, unchartered team, the 83-time Cup Series winner isn't guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field. Therefore, Johnson will have to either qualify his way in or race his way in through the Daytona Duels.

Now, with the hype of having O'Neal design the car, Pockrass believes it adds pressure on the former Hendrick Motorsports driver to make the race. Pockrass wrote:

"Pressure would be on Jimmie Johnson to make the Daytona 500 no matter what but with this amount of promotion, likely will be even more: @NASCARONFOX"

Johnson narrowly made last year's Daytona 500 after battling with J.J. Yeley for the final transfer spot in the two's respective duel race. If he makes the field, this year's Daytona 500 will mark Johnson's 22nd start in the prestigious event. The California native is a previous two-time Daytona 500 champion, having won the event in 2006 and 2013.

The 2025 Cup Series season marks Johnson's third as the co-owner of LMC. It is also the third season that the former driver of the #48 HMS Chevrolet has made part-time appearances in the #84 car. Johnson's team fields two full-time Cup Series entries, with Erik Jones behind the wheel of the #43 car and John Hunter Nemechek at the seat of the #42 machine.

When did Jimmie Johnson retire from full-time NASCAR competition?

With 83 NASCAR Cup Series victories and a record-tying seven Cup Series championships, there's no denying Jimmie Johnson is arguably the greatest driver in the history of the sport. He spent his entire full-time Cup Series career behind the wheel of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, which lasted from 2002-2020.

Perhaps Johnson's most impressive NASCAR feat was winning an unprecedented five straight Cup Series championships, spanning from 2006-2010. The only driver to come close to that feat was Cale Yarborough, who won three straight Cup titles from 1976-1978.

