NASCAR Insider weighs in on Chase Briscoe’s forthcoming penalty amid Las Vegas mishap

Chase Briscoe brought out the first yellow flag of the Las Vegas race after losing a left rear wheel on lap 34. NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass said the No. 19 team received a two-lap penalty and should be issued a two-race suspension to two crew members.

Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, came to the pits on lap 32. However, he lost a left rear wheel two laps later, resulting in a two-lap penalty that pushed him to the back of the field in 36th behind teammate Denny Hamlin.

Bob Pockrass took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on Chase Briscoe's penalty at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"NASCAR determined it was a wheel that came off on the track for Briscoe, so it is a two-lap penalty. I would expect then it will be a two-race suspension as well to the tire changer and the jack," Pockrass wrote.

Earlier in the season, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had a similar penalty. His jackman and tire changer were suspended for two races after the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro lost a right front wheel off turn 6a at the Circuit of the Americas.

With that being said, Chase Briscoe, who replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 JGR car, is expected to face the same fate.

Chase Briscoe drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Briscoe started the 2025 season strong with a fourth-place finish in the Daytona 500. Since then, the 30-year-old JGR driver has failed to score a top 10. His last race at Phoenix Raceway saw him settling with a DNF following a multi-car wreck on lap 99.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver entered the Pennzoil 400 at LVMS 20th in the standings. His 35th-place finish at Phoenix dropped him five positions behind teammates Christopher Bell (second) and Denny Hamlin (seventh).

"Not do that again" Chase Briscoe on DNF at Phoenix

Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on his race-ending wreck at Phoenix Raceway. The Indiana native, who was running in 16th place at the time, described the incident as unfortunate before vowing to learn from it.

Briscoe was four-wide with Justin Haley on the inside before the two made contact. The No. 19 car was pushed to Carson Hocevar on the outside and shortly resulted in a multi-car wreck, collecting drivers like Shane van Gisbergen and Brad Keselowski.

In an interview after Briscoe got out of his car, he told NASCAR reporter Jamie Little:

"Yeah, that's about the biggest you would crash at Phoenix. Yeah, it was a big one. Yeah, just on that restart. You know, we're all kind of pretty far wide, and I just climbed over the sevens right front."

He added:

"So, yeah, unfortunately, you know, we were able to go to the tail and drove back up, like thirteenth, and felt really good about our Bass Pro Shop Toyota and got myself in a bad spot, you know, it's probably trying to fade a little more left to throw it at the 77 was on my earth here climbed is for the seventh right for us. So, yeah, unfortunate, but try to learn from it, not do that again."

The 2025 NASCAR season marks Briscoe's fifth year in the premier series. He debuted in the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021 and drove the No. 14 Ford Mustang for four seasons.

