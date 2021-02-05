NASCAR: Josh Bilicki's No. 52 and Rick Ware Racing get major sponsor boost for Daytona 500

NASCAR is a costly sport to pursue and it is just that time of the year when drivers and teams reveal their sponsors and partners for the season, and Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing(RWR) have announced a range of sponsors for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb 14.

Bilicki, who will pilot the No. 52 Ford Mustang for RWR, will feature Wisconsin Lighting Lab (WiLL) as the primary sponsor. The company is into providing light poles and heavy-duty LED lighting solutions.

A chuffed Bilicki took to social media to share the news with his fans:

I’m very excited to announce my partners for the Daytona 500! @wilightinglab will serve as our primary sponsor, with @Palermos_Pizza and Custom Fiberglass Molding on as secondary sponsors and @insuranceking_ and @junctionfuels as associates. Read more👇https://t.co/R8KM3RIXle pic.twitter.com/O0Kbc6tJhc — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) February 1, 2021

The No. 52 car will also sport Palermo’s Pizza and Weyauwega as their secondary sponsors. While the former is a frozen pizza company, the latter is Custom Fiberglass Molding.

If that was not all, Bilicki will also have additional partners on the car- Ditec Marine Products, Insurance King, and Junction Fuels respectively.

Out of those, both Insurance King and Junction Fuels will serve as primary sponsors at some point in the NASCAR season but that is still undecided.

Bilicki happens to be the only Cup driver hailing from Wisconsin and so it comes as no surprise that the majority of his sponsors are Wisconsin-based too.

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki's racing career before the full-time ride with RWR

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

Josh Bilicki made his Cup debut with RWR way back in 2017 at the Sonoma Raceway.

In 2020, he registered a total of 22 starts with various teams including RWR last year. The other teams were Spire Motorsports and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

#Throwback to my @NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2017 and my first race with @RickWareRacing! It’s incredible to see how far we’ve all come since this day. Big things in store for 2021! pic.twitter.com/9PJQcCZ4Xs — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) January 21, 2021

Only last month, the 25-year-old landed his first full-time ride with RWR in the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 and he could not be happier.

"I could not be more excited and blessed for the opportunity to take the next step in my career and compete full time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing in 2021,” Bilicki said in a team release.

Josh Bilicki has also raced full-time in the Xfinity Series. It will be interesting to see how he uses that experience to put up good performances in the seven points-paying road course races this season.

