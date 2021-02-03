Kyle Larson's Hendrick Motorsports team adds two primary sponsors for 2021 NASCAR season

Kyle Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet team seems to be gaining ground with sponsors entering the 2021 NASCAR season. Following the NationsGuard paint scheme reveal for the season-opening Daytona 500 last week, Hendrick Motorsports has announced that two of its current sponsors will support Larson this season.

Cincinnati, a tool company, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will extend their support to the Larson team in NASCAR 2021.

Both Cincinnati and Freightliner will be primary sponsors for two races each. The specific races are yet to be finalized. In addition, they will continue to serve as full-time associate sponsors for the team.

The moves are significant with Larson trying to revive his career after last year's controversy. The 28-year-old driver was suspended for most of the 2020 season after using a racial slur during an online iRacing event. He was subsequently fired and lost all his sponsors at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson signed with Hendrick Motorsports for this season, but sponsors had been hard to come by after he was reinstated by NASCAR.

Looking forward to the association with the two sponsors, team owner Rick Hendrick said:

"The best way we can show our appreciation is with high performance on and off the racetrack. NASCAR has tremendous momentum going into 2021, and Kyle and the No. 5 crew will certainly be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year. We look forward to seeing Cincinnati and Freightliner at the front of the field with them.”

The NationsGuard paint scheme will be on the car for the qualifying races at Daytona on Feb 11, along with the road course race at the same venue on Feb 21, and the Homestead-Miami Speedway race on Feb 28.

What makes Kyle Larson's No. 5 team one to watch?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 - Qualifying

Larson would be keen to get rid of the baggage from 2020. The fact that he hasn't been in a Cup car since March last year should not be a deterrent for a veteran driver with six career victories and four top-10 finishes in points.

The 28-year-old enters the 2021 season as one of the top drivers who have not won a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 - Qualifying

Larson would also be heading into the season with two back-to-back victories in the Chili Bowl Nationals. The short-track and dirt-track star already has his eye on the March 28 dirt-track race at Bristol.

Larson has a strong support team with former Jimmie Johnson crew chief Cliff Daniels leading his team. He will also be in the able company of teammate Alex Bowman and current Cup champion Chase Elliott.

