NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his ideal parlay for the NFL Super Bowl LIX 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will tune in to the upcoming Super Bowl LIX with a four-bet parlay. He shared his picks to help him win "a little bit of money," including two bets on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Earnhardt Jr. is a former NASCAR driver who amassed 26 career victories in the Cup Series. Outside racing, the Kannapolis native has been a fan of the Washington Commanders, formerly the Redskins, in the NFL ever since he was a kid.

For the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained his parlay featuring players from the two conference champions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 50-year-old former driver placed a bet on Jake Elliott to score 6.5 kicker points considering the Eagles placekicker did so in the previous matchups.

Trending

"I think that everything kind of plays slower in the Super Bowl. All the unders are [going to] be more popular hits I think so we're thinking some field goals instead of touchdowns today," Dale Jr. said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also put his money on Chiefs ace Patrick Mahomes who he believes would make over 1.5 passing touchdowns, saying:

"I think he [Patrick Mahomes] clears that. He's done that in the last two games against Philly."

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver went back to the Philadelphia Eagles to pick Saquon Barkley for two bets. The first bet was an "anytime touchdown," while the other was clearing 80 rushing yards.

"I also think he [Saquon Barkley] clears 80 yards rushing. That's an alternate line. It's a little low but I'm going conservative on that 'cause the Chiefs have really closed in tight and they're going to stack the box on the rushing game there," he added.

He concluded:

"These guys are going to help us win a little bit of money."

The Super Bowl LIX will be held at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending champs will fulfill an unprecedented three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a playful jab at Brad Keselowski over an NFL match

Dale Earnhardt Jr. teased Brad Keselowski after the Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions in the divisional round. Earnhardt Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell his followers to check on Keselowski following the upset.

For context, the Lions, the team Keselowski roots for, lost to the Commanders despite being the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl. The Commanders beat the top-seeded Lions 45-31 to reach the NFC title game for the first time in three decades. Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote (via X):

"Somebody check on @keselowski."

Expand Tweet

Brad Kesewloski played along with the banter and replied:

"Bad cold last 2 days. Definitely didn’t help."

Expand Tweet

The Washington Commanders later lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 55-23, resulting in their exit from the playoffs. The postseason run marked the team's return to the NFC championship round after 33 years when Joe Gibbs was still coaching the team.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski previously competed against each other as drivers in NASCAR. Today, they are co-owners of their respective teams, though Keselowski still runs a full-time schedule in the premier series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.