NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson announces his participation in Chicago Street Race

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion as well as former NTT IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson cannot seem to get enough of racing, as evident by the El Cajon, California native's return to his origins in stock car racing.

Now looking at the sport from not only a driver's perspective but also from the owner's, Johnson will be seen racing in the 2023 season on a part-time basis, with a limited schedule.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver's first appearance will come at the 65th Daytona 500 this year, behind the wheel of Legacy Motor Club. The newly renamed team, which was originally Petty GMS, is now owned by two of the biggest names in NASCAR, and also fields rookie Noah Gragson as well as Erik Jones in full-time schedules throughout the season.

During last Sunday's (February 5) Busch Light Clash, Jimmie Johnson also announced his appearance at the hotly anticipated Chicago Street Race later this year, from behind the wheel of his #84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The 47-year-old stated that the event was one of the many on his bucket list as he spoke to FOX Sports. With veteran crew chief Todd Gordon slated to accompany Johnson on his new escapade in the sport, it remains to be seen how the former driver will perform on the track later this month.

Watch Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel of his new #84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Legacy Motor Club later this month, battling it out with in the highest echelon of stock car racing once again.

Travis Pastrana's car livery revealed ahead of the 2023 NASCAR: Daytona 500

Former dirtbike racer and popular stunt driver Travis Pastrana will be another new face at the 65th run of the Daytona 500 later this month. With former driver Jimmie Johnson participating in the race, as well as rookie drivers such as Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs, Pastrana's addition to the race makes the field all the more diverse, with likely interesting results to follow.

Driving a 23XI Racing car in the prestigious 500-mile-long race, the team recently took to Twitter to reveal the 39-year-old's official paint scheme.

Sponsored by popular coffee manufacturer Black Rifle Coffee, the #67 Toyota Camry TRD is certainly set to grab eyeballs at the track.

Catch Travis Pastrana and Jimmie Johnson racing amongst the regular NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the 2023 Daytona 500, set to go live from the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, at 2:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes