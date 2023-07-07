NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace calls out Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott for their latest comments post-Chicago race

NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace has taken a stand against fellow drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott following their comments after Sunday's NASCAR race in Chicago. The race results left many questioning the skill level of the drivers, and Wallace was not impressed with Larson and Elliott's remarks.

Shane van Gisbergen emerged as the winner of the race, prompting fans and drivers alike to reflect on their own abilities. Kyle Larson initially praised Van Gisbergen's victory following the race while speaking to the media, but then went on to say, "we all sucked." He further added:

"It was cool to see, and I think when a guy like that can come in and kick your ass at your own game, it shows that we all have room to improve."

Chase Elliott, who finished third, echoed similar sentiments, expressing that Van Gisbergen made him and the rest of the drivers look bad.

While NASCAR drivers are renowned for their exceptional skills, it is important to note that they primarily compete on tracks, not streets like in the Chicago race. This distinction might have given Van Gisbergen an advantage, prompting some drivers to feel they were at a disadvantage.

However, Kenny Wallace did not share Larson's and Elliott's criticisms. He voiced his displeasure with their remarks on his YouTube channel. He particularly took offense to what he perceived as a negative undertone toward American NASCAR drivers.

Wallace stated:

"I don't know what's going on lately, but for some reason, there are some Americans that want to make fun of Americans, 'America sucks,' what's wrong with all of you people? What's going on with you? What is this undertone I'm seeing?"

He further questioned the motives behind such comments. He suggested a form of reverse psychology where some individuals dislike NASCAR drivers due to its status as a prominent racing series.

While Wallace commended van Gisbergen's victory, he did not directly call out Larson and Elliott. However, his words clearly indicated his dissatisfaction with their critical remarks.

As a NASCAR legend, Wallace understands the dedication and skill required to compete at the highest level. He believes that drivers should support one another rather than undermine their achievements.

As the NASCAR season continues, it is hoped that drivers will appreciate each other's skills and contributions to the sport. While healthy competition is an integral part of racing, it is equally important to foster a supportive and respectful environment within the NASCAR community.

Kyle Larson pushes for rule change following Chicago Street Race

Following the caution period, NASCAR decided to determine the restart order by reverting to the previous lap before the incident occurred.

However, Larson has voiced his disagreement with this procedure. He argued that it puts drivers like him at a disadvantage since those responsible for causing the caution retain their positions.

Expressing his frustration post-race in a conversation with Bob Pockrass, Larson stated:

"I felt like we were put back a few spots further than we should have been, but I’m sure a lot of people felt the same way."

NASCAR's decision-making process aims to balance safety considerations and maintain the integrity of the race. However, the incident in the Chicago street race raises questions about how penalties are applied and whether adjustments could be made to ensure a more equitable outcome.

Moving forward, it is hoped that Larson's concerns will be taken into consideration. The NASCAR community will need to work collaboratively to address any shortcomings and ensure a fair and thrilling racing experience for all competitors.

