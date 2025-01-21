NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace shares pictures from his Ferrari HQ visit to Maranello

While NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace made his name around American-made stock racecars, he always had a keen interest in exquisite Italian cars. Wallace visited Ferrari's Maranello home in Italy and shared pictures on Instagram.

Wallace, a 61-year-old former NASCAR driver, made over 900 starts in the stock car racing league. Ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season, the Missouri native is in Italy and took a trip to the Prancing Horse brand's HQ in Maranello.

Wallace shared his Ferrari experience with his followers on Instagram, saying:

"Through my eyes today in Maranello Italy at @scuderiaferrari @ferrari 🏁."

In the IG post, Wallace shared several exhibits including Michael Schumacher's championship-winning Formula 1 cars. Schumacher won five of his seven world championships with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team from 2000 to 2004.

The other two titles were won in 1994 and 1995 with Benetton.

Wallace also captured Charles Leclerc's No. 16 F1 car in the frame and the No. 50 Ferrari 499P designed for the World Endurance Championship, a global counterpart of America's IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The nine-time Xfinity Series winner also showed the office of Enzo Ferrari, the company's founder. Ferrari started producing road-going sports cars in 1947 and joined F1 three years later, making it the oldest active team in the sport.

Enzo Ferrari passed away in 1988 shortly after the launch of the famed Ferrari F40.

The Ferrari F40 is the same car that the seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton took a picture with on his first official day with the team on Monday.

At the time, Wallace was in Rome to see St. Peter's Square, which he said was the biggest reason for his European trip. He also plans to visit Germany, particularly the Autobahn, a highway known to operate without a speed limit in certain sections.

Kenny Wallace shares his thoughts on the Vatican City

Kenny Wallace took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on touring the Vatican City. He admitted feeling overwhelmed by the artwork surrounding him, particularly in the Sistine Chapel where Michaelangelo's ceiling painting could be found.

Wallace wrote:

"Touring Vatican City and sitting in the Sistine Chapel looking at Michaelangelo’s ceiling paintings. The smell and the things you see took me back in time. OVERWHELMING in a good way," Kenny Wallace wrote.

Wallace also visited the Roman Colosseum, which he thought was "unbelievable."

The former NASCAR driver shared his experience of flying to Italy on a first-class flight. He also admitted that his older brother Rusty was right about the hefty price for the experience, saying:

"Almost that time 😁 Headed to Rome Italy. Brother, Rusty is right. Only cost 700% more to go first class😂😂."

Upon NASCAR's return in a few weeks, Wallace would return to his desk to cover the sport. The Missouri native hosts several shows including the Herm & Schrader podcast with fellow former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader.

The 2025 Cup Series season will commence at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on February 16, deemed the "Great American Race".

