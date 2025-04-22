NASCAR legend Mark Martin gives a blunt take on his attempt at sim racing: "I got motion sickness"

NASCAR legend Mark Martin recently shared his experience of trying sim racing. Martin replied to a question, saying that he tried sim racing in 2013 on Toyota's simulator. He expressed that it was not a pleasant experience as he got motion sickness after a few minutes of trying the simulator.

Martin also said that he has never tried iRacing and that he is not interested in either iRacing or sim racing. Sim racing is the collective term for games that accurately simulate and replicate auto racing, including real-life variables such as damage, tire wear, fuel usage, pit stops, grip, and suspension settings. Some drivers use it for practice before the main race in order to get used to the track or car.

"No, I haven’t. For some reason, I’m not interested in it or sim. I got in Toyota's sim in 2013, and after a few minutes, I got motion sickness," Mark Martin said, responding to a question on X.

Mark Martin retired at the age of 54 from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013. Martin won 96 races during his career at NASCAR, which included 40 Cup Series wins, 49 Busch/ Nationwide wins, and 7 Truck series wins.

Nicknamed "the kid" and widely renowned as the greatest driver to never win a championship, Martin drove the No.6 Ford for Roush Racing for the majority of his career, managing a second-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series standings five times and finishing third four times. Martin currently works with a dirt racing team in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series now.

Mark Martin praises NASCAR Xfinity Series cars

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin recently expressed his admiration for the NASCAR Xfinity series cars. The statement gained widespread agreement among fans and insiders alike. Martin shared a post on X by Brian Keselowski including a special message.

"The only non-efi series left, old platform car, no significant body changes in 10 plus years. Decent tires that put rubber down at any temp. XFinity has been killing it for years.” Brian Keselowski said Via X

Martin responded to this by saying:

"The @NASCAR_Xfinity cars are beautiful" Via X

Recently, drivers and fans have been showing the Xfinity series cars more love than the new Cup series cars due to their originality. In comparison, the Cup series' NextGen cars have drawn flak for a host of issues, ranging from low horsepower (670 compared to the higher limit of 900 in the previous version) to a faulty wheel mechanism, which has recently caused quite a few incidents on the pit road, especially due to loose lug nuts and the single-lug design. The Xfinity series cars, on the other hand, remind the fans of classic racing with lots of passing, tight battles, and cars that challenge a driver's skill.

NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn

These praises came after an adrenaline-filled race at the Rockingham Speedway this weekend. The race had 15 cautions and 16 lead changes, which made it quite an interesting affair.

