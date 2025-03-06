NASCAR legend Tony Stewart gives honest opinion on influencer Cleetus McFarland - “He knows how to have a great time”

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart applauded YouTuber Cleetus McFarland for having a good personality brought to the stock car racing world. Stewart said McFarland is an entertainer who knows "how to have a great time."

Ad

Tony Stewart is a former NASCAR driver who retired after the 2016 Cup Series season. While the 53-year-old didn't go up against Cleetus McFarland on the NASCAR stage, he had high praise for the YouTuber, who debuted in the ARCA Menards Series last month.

In an interview with Bubba the Love Sponge, the three-time NASCAR champion shared his thoughts on McFarland, who has over four million YouTube subscribers.

"Here's a guy that has found a fan base and found a way to do the stuff he loves to do and let people enjoy it, and he's getting paid for it," Stewart said.

Ad

Trending

Before entering the ARCA Menards Daytona race, Cleetus McFarland had already established himself in the automotive scene by creating fun videos on modifying cars and hosting races. He also holds a pilot license, which Stewart pointed out and said:

"He's got his persona, but keep in mind, this guy has [a] pilot's license, he's got his helicopter pilot's license... you aren't [going to] be a dumbass and do things like that."

Ad

Stewart concluded:

"He knows how to have a great time. He knows how to entertain people. It's just fun to know him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many fans tuned in to watch Cleetus McFarland debut in the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona, the 29-year-old exited the race early after Amber Balcaen spun and collected him and Kyle Steckly off turn two. He is expected to return to the series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26.

Tony Stewart, meanwhile, won't be back in NASCAR after departing from the now defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team. He ended his three-decade-long run in the sport as a driver and team co-owner.

Ad

The 49-time Cup race winner now competes in the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), driving an 11,000-horsepower racecar on the dragstrip.

Tony Stewart makes his feelings known about sophomore year in NHRA Top Fuel class

After winning the NHRA Top Fuel Rookie of the Year award last year, Tony Stewart exuded confidence for the 2025 season. He is set to debut the new Dodge dragster under his race team without the pressure of being a rookie.

Ad

Tony Stewart said (via Dragzine):

"This year’s Gatornationals definitely takes some of the stress of being a rookie driver out of the equation."

He added:

"Right now, we are working on the performance of our car… I’m hoping that we get the needle moving in the right direction, and I’ll get this car into the winner’s circle."

Ad

Tony Stewart at the Pomona Dragstrip last year - Source: Imagn

Stewart is a substitute driver for his wife, Leah Pruett, in the series' Top Fuel class. He took over last year while Pruett focused on her pregnancy. His wife planned to sit out another year to look after their firstborn son, Dominic James.

The 2025 NHRA season will kick off at the Gainesville Raceway this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback