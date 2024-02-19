NASCAR Monday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will return on Monday (February 19) at Daytona International Speedway after two days of rain interrupted the NASCAR schedule.

The Xfinity Series’ season-opening race is set to begin at 11 am ET on Monday, followed by the most popular Daytona 500 at 4 pm ET.

Jesse Love and Joey Logano won the pole for the United Rentals 300 and Daytona 500 with laps of 181.068 mph and 181.947 mph, respectively.

Several drivers will compete in both races of Monday’s doubleheader. The drivers include Daniel Suarez, AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek and Anthony Alfredo.

The weather forecast on Monday predicted a chance of rain showers early in the morning with clear skies throughout the day with a high temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR's full Monday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Monday’s on-track action of the Cup and Xfinity Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway:

Monday, February 19, 2024

Track activity

11 am ET: United Rentals 300 (120 laps and 300 miles)

4 pm ET: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles)

Sunday’s Cup and Xfinity Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.

Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway: Drivers’ odds

Below is the odds table for the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

Brad Keselowski, 19-2 Kyle Busch, 10-1 Denny Hamlin, 10-1 Ryan Blaney, 11-1 Joey Logano, 12-1 Chase Elliott ,14-1 Chris Buescher, 15-1 Kyle Larson, 15-1 William Byron, 16-1 Bubba Wallace, 20-1 Christopher Bell, 22-1 Ty Gibbs, 25-1 Martin Truex Jr., 25-1 Ross Chastain, 28-1 Austin Cindric, 28-1 Austin Dillon, 28-1 Erik Jones, 28-1 Alex Bowman, 30-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 30-1 Tyler Reddick, 30-1 Chase Briscoe, 35-1 Michael McDowell, 40-1 Josh Berry, 40-1 Ryan Preece, 45-1 Daniel Suarez, 50-1 Harrison Burton, 60-1 Justin Haley, 60-1 Corey Lajoie, 60-1 Jimmie Johnson, 60-1 Noah Gragson, 60-1 John Hunter Nemechek, 60-1 Carson Hocevar, 65-1 AJ Allmendinger, 65-1 Todd Gilliland, 70-1 David Ragan, 75-1 Zane Smith, 75-1 Riley Herbst, 85-1 Daniel Hemric, 90-1 Anthony Alfredo, 150-1 Kaz Grala, 150-1 BJ McLeod, 250-1