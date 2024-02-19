  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Daytona 500
  • What is the weather forecast for postponed NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway today (Monday)?

What is the weather forecast for postponed NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway today (Monday)?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 19, 2024 00:38 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The 76th season of the NASCAR Cup Series is set to kick off with a bang when the world-famous Daytona 500 takes place on Monday (February 19) at Daytona International Speedway.

The marquee event of the NASCAR Cup Series was postponed on Sunday by a day, with NASCAR rescheduling the race for Monday at 4 pm ET due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series opening race – the United Rentals 300 - was also postponed to Monday hours ahead of the Cup race.

As there is one more day to begin the 2024 NASCAR season, the attention has been shifted to Monday's weather forecast in Daytona Beach, Florida at Daytona. The weather looks clear for Monday.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski are the top-five favorites who can win their maiden Daytona 500 in 2024.

Weather forecast for Daytona 500 on Monday

Below is the weather forecast for the rescheduled Daytona 500 and United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

Monday, February 19th, 2024

Daytona 500: Sunny conditions, a high of 60 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

United Rentals 300: Partly cloudy skies, a high of 56 degrees and a 19% chance of rain.

Daytona 500: Starting lineup

Here’s the complete starting lineup for the season’s first Cup Series race at Daytona:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #34 - Michael McDowell
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  10. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #21 - Harrison Burton
  13. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #51 - Justin Haley
  23. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  24. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #36 - Kaz Grala (R)
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  29. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  30. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #8 - Kyle Busch
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #15 - Riley Herbst
  37. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  38. #10 - Noah Gragson
  39. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  40. #60 - David Ragan

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...