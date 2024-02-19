What is the weather forecast for postponed NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway today (Monday)?

The 76th season of the NASCAR Cup Series is set to kick off with a bang when the world-famous Daytona 500 takes place on Monday (February 19) at Daytona International Speedway.

The marquee event of the NASCAR Cup Series was postponed on Sunday by a day, with NASCAR rescheduling the race for Monday at 4 pm ET due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series opening race – the United Rentals 300 - was also postponed to Monday hours ahead of the Cup race.

As there is one more day to begin the 2024 NASCAR season, the attention has been shifted to Monday's weather forecast in Daytona Beach, Florida at Daytona. The weather looks clear for Monday.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski are the top-five favorites who can win their maiden Daytona 500 in 2024.

Weather forecast for Daytona 500 on Monday

Below is the weather forecast for the rescheduled Daytona 500 and United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

Monday, February 19th, 2024

Daytona 500: Sunny conditions, a high of 60 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

United Rentals 300: Partly cloudy skies, a high of 56 degrees and a 19% chance of rain.

Daytona 500: Starting lineup

Here’s the complete starting lineup for the season’s first Cup Series race at Daytona:

#22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Justin Haley #84 - Jimmie Johnson #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #36 - Kaz Grala (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - Riley Herbst #31 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Noah Gragson #62 - Anthony Alfredo #60 - David Ragan