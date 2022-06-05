NASCAR has now run 20 million miles on renewable fuel

Environmental preservation is a constant endeavor, and NASCAR is certainly managing to do its bit for Mother Nature.

The governing body partnered with Growth Energy in 2011 to introduce the sport to a greener fuel, which consisted of 15% bioethanol blend in the Sunoco fuel the cars used before. This brought the introduction of the Sunoco Green E15.

Since 2011, the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series have collectively managed to race on the sustainable and renewable fuel for over 20 million miles. Sunoco Green E15 has managed to cut down 20% of the greenhouse gas emissions across all three categories while bringing in more power and reliability to the racetrack.

The renewable fuel comes courtesy of Growth Energy, which is the world’s largest trade association representing U.S. bioethanol producers and supporters such as Sunoco.

Growth Energy @GrowthEnergy



Reduces carbon emissions.

Saves up to $.60/gallon at the pump.

Approved for 96% of cars on the road today. It's the official start of the summer driving season, and drivers across America have surpassed 30 billion miles on E15, which:Reduces carbon emissions.Saves up to $.60/gallon at the pump.Approved for 96% of cars on the road today. It's the official start of the summer driving season, and drivers across America have surpassed 30 billion miles on E15, which:🌿 Reduces carbon emissions.💰 Saves up to $.60/gallon at the pump.✅ Approved for 96% of cars on the road today. https://t.co/WoSVQMkObf

Story continues below ad

Michelle Byron, Vice President of Partnership Marketing at NASCAR, elaborated on how the partnership has helped the sport grow towards a sustainable future and said:

“We’re fortunate to have great partners like Growth Energy and Get Bioethanol who are dedicated to NASCAR and helping us minimize our impact on the environment.

"This weekend is a testament to Sunoco Green E15 and its ability to fuel world-class competition for more than a decade, all while reducing emissions in pursuit of a more sustainable sport.”

Renewable bioethanol blends like the Sunoco Green E15 have seen an increase in popularity after major players like NASCAR have showcased its abilities to perform at a high level on track. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor elaborated on the positive change and said:

"This weekend’s race and celebration is a reminder that filling up with E15 both on and off the track continues to be the smart choice for drivers who care about high performing engines, reducing emissions, and saving money at the pump.”

Story continues below ad

Sunoco has been the official fuel of the sport since 2004 and will continue to back the sport in its sustainable endeavors in the future with products like Sunoco Green E15.

Austin Dillon to sport Growth Energy Livery at NASCAR 2022: Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon is all set to honor the sport's achievement of running over 20 million miles on a blend of renewable bioethanol fuel with a special livery this weekend.

Dillon's #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be seen adorned with Growth Energy colors at the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter tomorrow. Growth Energy is the leading voice for biofuel supporters in the United States of America.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far