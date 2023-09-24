NASCAR opts against using resin at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of Xfinity and Cup races

The 1.5-mile-long Texas Motor Speedway will not be seeing any traction aids put down for the drivers as NASCAR prepares to go live from the Fort Worth, Texas track this weekend.

The upcoming Xfinity Series race at the intermediate track will see drivers rely solely on their car's mechanical and aerodynamic grip, with no resin being laid down on any groove of the oval track.

The PJ1 traction compound acts as a catalyst that allows tires to stick to the track's surface, allowing more grip for the drivers behind the wheel.

Activated after drivers run on the compound and build up heat into the surface of the pavement, the PJ1 compound has been NASCAR's go-to for the previous year's events at intermediate venues.

The news was confirmed by notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"No resin or any product was put on the Texas surface for this weekend. None of the remaining tracks this year will have resin or traction compound."

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 is set to go live from the track today (September 22) at 3:30 pm ET on the USA Network. The earlier qualifying session for the 300-mile-long event saw last weekend's winner Justin Allgaier win the pole position award for the race.

The second race of the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs will see major implications on who is going to advance to the next round in the sport's second-tier nationwide series.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be seen preparing to go racing at the intermediate track on Sunday (September 24) as the race will go live on the USA Network at 3:30 pm ET.

With qualifying underway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 tomorrow, it remains to be seen who will take the green flag in P1.

NASCAR allows Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a new set of tires after spinning during qualifying

NASCAR officials granted the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a new set of tires outside of the allocated sets after the JTG Daugherty Racing driver spun during qualifying.

The decision was taken after the #47 of Stenhouse Jr. did not take the green flag after exiting the pits, going on to spin on the track subsequently.

A rule that may need to be reviewed in the postseason permits drivers to acquire new tires for their own mistakes on the track.

