NASCAR announce partnership with Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce

Carolina's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CLGBTCC) has announced that NASCAR will become the organization's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion partner for the 2022 term. This is the first time that NASCAR has partnered up with the LGBT Chamber of Commerce. One of the biggest organizations of its kind within the region, CLGBTCC pushes for equitable change within the workplace and marketplace.

Speaking about the partnership, Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, said:

“NASCAR is excited to partner with the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce. With NASCAR offices and much of our industry based in the Carolinas, we look forward to working with CLGBTCC in support of its mission to foster equity, inclusion, and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community.”

The Chamber's mission is to foster equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community through strategic policy, professional enrichment, ally partnerships, and economic development. CLGBTCC's annual DE&I partnership funds and supports training and programming in diversity, equity, and inclusion. It also allows the association to have a wider reach in the entire region. is

Saying that it was an honor to have NASCAR aboard as the 'DE&I Partner' for 2022, Tiffany Keaton, vice-chair of the CLGBTCC, said:

“NASCAR has a rich history in our region and continues to be one of the most popular sports in the nation. The intentionality of their partnership will allow the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber to leverage relationships and increase our work in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The distinct brand that NASCAR brings to the chamber validates their commitment to equality and non-discrimination both on and off the track.”

This partnership will try to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion training along with educational programming at NASCAR and other communities in which NASCAR operates.

Leidos partners with Bubba Wallace for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

23XI Racing announced that Leidos will join the team as a primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR season. Leidos, a Fortune 500 company, will partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry.

Wallace and Leidos were affiliated together earlier in 2016 and 2017 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Speaking about their reunion, Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Kone said:

“We are thrilled with our decision to once again team up with Bubba Wallace and now with 23XI Racing. Bubba’s efforts have paved the way for real change, pushing for a culture of inclusion and diversity not only in NASCAR, but throughout the world. We see this as much more than a sponsorship – we see an opportunity to fight for our shared values. We are proud to have Bubba Wallace representing Leidos both on and off the track.”

Claiming that he was excited to have Leidos onboard, Bubba Wallace said:

“We had a great partnership when I was running Xfinity and to now have them onboard our No. 23 Camry TRD and continue supporting my career and what we are doing both on and off the racetrack at 23XI is really a cool thing for me.”

Leidos will appear on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for its first race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, 2022.

