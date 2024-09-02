NASCAR Playoff Picture 2024: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Twenty-six races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chase Briscoe clinched his first career victory in the series after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1.
In a thrilling Darlington race, Briscoe held off hard-charging Kyle Busch over the 17 laps and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Briscoe secured his berth in the 2024 playoffs and gained 57 points. He moved from 20th to 13th in the Cup Series playoffs points table with 2005 points.
Briscoe’s win changed the playoff picture as Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Ross Chastain were knocked out of the playoffs.
After a P4 finish, Kyle Larson gained 53 points and stayed in the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2040 points after four wins and 10 top-five finishes.
Bubba Wallace, who started from pole, failed to use the advantage and failed to make the playoffs, finishing P16. He gained 32 points and is 18th in the playoffs points table with 669 points.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had DNF results after he was involved in a wreck with Martin Truex Jr. earlier in the race. He gained 1 point and is fifth in the playoffs points table with 2018 points.
NASCAR playoff standings after Cook Out Southern 500
Top-16 Cup drivers advanced to the playoffs. Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:
Drivers – Points
- Kyle Larson - 2040
- Christopher Bell - 2032
- Tyler Reddick - 2028
- William Byron - 2022
- Ryan Blaney - 2018
- Denny Hamlin - 2015
- Chase Elliott - 2014
- Brad Keselowski - 2008
- Joey Logano - 2007
- Austin Cindric - 2007
- Daniel Suarez – 2006
- Alex Bowman - 2005
- Chase Briscoe - 2005
- Harrison Burton - 2005
- Martin Truex Jr. - 2004
- Ty Gibbs – 2004
- Chris Buescher - 690
- Bubba Wallace - 669
- Ross Chastain – 663
- Kyle Busch - 587
- Todd Gilliland - 500
- Carson Hocevar - 471
- Michael McDowell - 468
- Josh Berry - 460
- Noah Gragson - 431
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr . - 419
- Erik Jones - 394
- Ryan Preece - 393
- Austin Dillon - 382
- Daniel Hemric - 373
- Justin Haley - 366
- Corey LaJoie - 363
- John Hunter Nemechek - 355
- Zane Smith - 330
- Kaz Grala - 169
- Cody Ware - 98
- Joey Hand - 43
- Jimmie Johnson - 39
- Derek Kraus - 32
- David Ragan - 17
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 8.