NASCAR Playoff Picture 2024: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 02, 2024 04:34 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (Source: Imagn)

Twenty-six races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chase Briscoe clinched his first career victory in the series after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1.

In a thrilling Darlington race, Briscoe held off hard-charging Kyle Busch over the 17 laps and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Briscoe secured his berth in the 2024 playoffs and gained 57 points. He moved from 20th to 13th in the Cup Series playoffs points table with 2005 points.

Briscoe’s win changed the playoff picture as Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Ross Chastain were knocked out of the playoffs.

After a P4 finish, Kyle Larson gained 53 points and stayed in the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2040 points after four wins and 10 top-five finishes.

Bubba Wallace, who started from pole, failed to use the advantage and failed to make the playoffs, finishing P16. He gained 32 points and is 18th in the playoffs points table with 669 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had DNF results after he was involved in a wreck with Martin Truex Jr. earlier in the race. He gained 1 point and is fifth in the playoffs points table with 2018 points.

NASCAR playoff standings after Cook Out Southern 500

Top-16 Cup drivers advanced to the playoffs. Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - 2040
  2. Christopher Bell - 2032
  3. Tyler Reddick - 2028
  4. William Byron - 2022
  5. Ryan Blaney - 2018
  6. Denny Hamlin - 2015
  7. Chase Elliott - 2014
  8. Brad Keselowski - 2008
  9. Joey Logano - 2007
  10. Austin Cindric - 2007
  11. Daniel Suarez – 2006
  12. Alex Bowman - 2005
  13. Chase Briscoe - 2005
  14. Harrison Burton - 2005
  15. Martin Truex Jr. - 2004
  16. Ty Gibbs – 2004
  17. Chris Buescher - 690
  18. Bubba Wallace - 669
  19. Ross Chastain – 663
  20. Kyle Busch - 587
  21. Todd Gilliland - 500
  22. Carson Hocevar - 471
  23. Michael McDowell - 468
  24. Josh Berry - 460
  25. Noah Gragson - 431
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr . - 419
  27. Erik Jones - 394
  28. Ryan Preece - 393
  29. Austin Dillon - 382
  30. Daniel Hemric - 373
  31. Justin Haley - 366
  32. Corey LaJoie - 363
  33. John Hunter Nemechek - 355
  34. Zane Smith - 330
  35. Kaz Grala - 169
  36. Cody Ware - 98
  37. Joey Hand - 43
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 39
  39. Derek Kraus - 32
  40. David Ragan - 17

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 8.

Edited by Yash Soni


