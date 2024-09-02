NASCAR Playoff Picture 2024: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Twenty-six races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chase Briscoe clinched his first career victory in the series after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1.

In a thrilling Darlington race, Briscoe held off hard-charging Kyle Busch over the 17 laps and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the win, Briscoe secured his berth in the 2024 playoffs and gained 57 points. He moved from 20th to 13th in the Cup Series playoffs points table with 2005 points.

Briscoe’s win changed the playoff picture as Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Ross Chastain were knocked out of the playoffs.

After a P4 finish, Kyle Larson gained 53 points and stayed in the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2040 points after four wins and 10 top-five finishes.

Bubba Wallace, who started from pole, failed to use the advantage and failed to make the playoffs, finishing P16. He gained 32 points and is 18th in the playoffs points table with 669 points.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had DNF results after he was involved in a wreck with Martin Truex Jr. earlier in the race. He gained 1 point and is fifth in the playoffs points table with 2018 points.

NASCAR playoff standings after Cook Out Southern 500

Top-16 Cup drivers advanced to the playoffs. Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:

Drivers – Points

Kyle Larson - 2040 Christopher Bell - 2032 Tyler Reddick - 2028 William Byron - 2022 Ryan Blaney - 2018 Denny Hamlin - 2015 Chase Elliott - 2014 Brad Keselowski - 2008 Joey Logano - 2007 Austin Cindric - 2007 Daniel Suarez – 2006 Alex Bowman - 2005 Chase Briscoe - 2005 Harrison Burton - 2005 Martin Truex Jr. - 2004 Ty Gibbs – 2004 Chris Buescher - 690 Bubba Wallace - 669 Ross Chastain – 663 Kyle Busch - 587 Todd Gilliland - 500 Carson Hocevar - 471 Michael McDowell - 468 Josh Berry - 460 Noah Gragson - 431 Ricky Stenhouse Jr . - 419 Erik Jones - 394 Ryan Preece - 393 Austin Dillon - 382 Daniel Hemric - 373 Justin Haley - 366 Corey LaJoie - 363 John Hunter Nemechek - 355 Zane Smith - 330 Kaz Grala - 169 Cody Ware - 98 Joey Hand - 43 Jimmie Johnson - 39 Derek Kraus - 32 David Ragan - 17

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback