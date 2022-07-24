NASCAR is in the process of going electric as early as 2023 - Reports

Just as the future of automobiles is headed for almost certain electrification, NASCAR, ultimately a showcase for manufacturers to attract more buyers, is also headed in the same direction. The sport as a whole has been criticized in the past for not being adaptive enough to the times and hence fell off many people's radars with viewership numbers declining every year.

In the last two years, however, it has to be said that the governing body has bought significant changes that have put NASCAR on a newer audience's map. The introduction of Next Gen cars and new tracks such as The Clash at the Coliseum, Circuit of the Americas and Worldwide Technology Raceway along with a more interesting championship format has certainly reignited interest in the sport.

The most recent change came with the introduction of the Chicago Street Race that will be held in 2023 earlier this week. Along with the proposed race in downtown Chicago next year, there were also leaked documents that suggested an electric exhibition series next year.

It seems NASCAR has now officially spoken publicly about its plans to test a prototype electric car next year at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. They, however, have not acknowledged the documents yet. Chief Operating Officer of the governing body, Steve O’Donnell elaborated on the topic and said:

“We are exploring some opportunities around an exhibition series in that space, and as everyone knows, there is a huge push across all of our OEM partners and potentially new OEM partners, so it is important for us to explore that space.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s take on electric NASCAR stock cars and significance of Xfinity Series for manufacturers

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about an electric stock car series and the importance the Xfinity Series holds for manufacturers in terms of sales in a recent episode of his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download.

The Ask Jr. segment of the podcast saw the Kannapolis, North Carolina native emphasize the Xfinity Series' purpose to the manufacturers while also touching on the topic of electric racecars. He said:

“The Truck Series matters to the manufacturers because, well, they’re trucks. Cup Series matters because that’s the elite top series, and they sell sedans. The Xfinity Series has kind of lost its purpose. There needs to be a bigger purpose for the manufacturers or some specific purpose for the manufacturers to want that Xfinity Series to be there. Whether it’s a type of engine. Could be that. The electric car. None of us love the idea an electric series in stock car racing. I don’t think any of us really love it.”

No matter how one looks at it, electrification of automobiles in general is one aspect many of us will have to accept sooner rather than later.

