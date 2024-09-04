NASCAR Quaker State 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 04, 2024 15:38 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series heads to at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Sourec: Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series heads to at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Sourec: Getty Images)

NASCAR fans are in for another thrilling weekend of stock car racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway as the venue hosts the 27th race of the 2024 season, Quaker State 400, on Sunday, September 8.

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 55th time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 260 laps in Hampton, Georgia, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles overall.

also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week’s NASCAR’s two national series events at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to dailydownforce.com:

Saturday, September 7, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 82°F, Low 81°F, Mostly Sunny in the afternoon, wind speed 6 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Quaker State 400: High 79°F, Low 78°F, Mostly Sunny, wind speed 6 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Hampton, Georgia, in several ways, especially in September or October. The factors that could affect Quaker State 400 are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of Quaker State 400 is set to feature 38 Cup Series drivers on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski (P)
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  14. #15 – Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton (P)
  20. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron (P)
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #44 – JJ Yeley
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (P)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez (P)

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8 at 3 pm ET on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी