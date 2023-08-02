NASCAR receives positive feedback from latest tire test at Richmond

NASCAR concluded its test at Richmond Raceway on a more optimistic note following driver input regarding various tire compounds.

This positive feedback has prompted plans for an upcoming test session. During the test, the six Cup Series drivers conducted multiple pack runs with modifications, aimed not only at testing Goodyear tires but also a different aero package.

Initially, expectations were high for the lift splitter's performance on Monday, but results fell short of hopes. Subsequently, adjustments were made, including the removal of the rear diffuser from the Next Gen car, an increase of two inches to the spoiler's height (now four inches), and an extension to the downturn part of the lift splitter to enhance its impact.

The test at Richmond Raceway commenced with enthusiasm, exploring the potential of a new splitter for the 2024 short track and road course rules package for the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR officials and teams gained valuable insights into potential aerodynamic changes

Officials and teams got the impact of new Goodyear tire compounds. Throughout the test, the six participating teams cycled through softer Goodyear tire options on the 0.75-mile track.

The new "lift splitter," designed with distinctive contours, was expected to enhance downforce for trailing cars and mitigate the adverse effects of turbulent air in traffic.

Computational modeling and wind tunnel sessions supported these expectations. According to Racer, Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR vice president said:

"I thought visually it was very good; we were pretty happy with how that looked. We went to the second set of tires, which had a little thicker thread on them, so a lot more grip in those. Drivers were really positive about that, said it laid down a lot of rubber, they could move around a lot behind each other."

In a fortnight, NASCAR intends to employ the updated configuration consisting of the novel splitter, absence of the diffuser, and an elevated spoiler at the Indianapolis oval.

This adjustment will be integrated into a Goodyear tire assessment already scheduled at the venue. This testing phase is slated to follow NASCAR's activities on the road course during the August 12-13 weekend.

racer.com/2023/08/01/nas… NASCAR says they received positive comments from drivers testing different tires Tuesday, and the removal of the diffuser making the car more forgiving. So here’s why they’re going to test the package at the Indy oval:

For the Goodyear tire evaluations, a single vehicle is selected from each manufacturer. The upcoming Indianapolis test will involve representatives from various teams, including Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 54 (Toyota), Hendrick Motorsports' No. 48 (Chevrolet), and Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 14 (Ford).

Although the testing is set to take place on the expansive Indianapolis oval, the primary emphasis, as stated by Jacuzzi, remains centered on refining the package for the 2024 short track and road course calendar.