NASCAR reporter Jamie Little stuns in fuchsia pink blazer for Truck Series qualifying coverage alongside Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick

Jamie Little made a striking appearance during the Truck Series qualifying coverage, standing alongside NASCAR legends Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick. The veteran motorsports reporter caught viewers' attention in a fuchsia pink blazer while holding a FOX Sports mic and delivering expert analysis.

Little shared a behind-the-scenes look of the event on her Instagram handle. The photo showcased her alongside Logano and Harvick, all holding FOX Sports microphones, gearing up for their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series coverage. The story was captioned,

"We’re live! @nascaronfox."

Jamie Little's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @jamielittletv

FOX Sports confirmed that Jamie Little, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano will lead the broadcast for the Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway in 2025. Little made a return as play-by-play announcer, while Harvick and Logano will serve as analysts. FOX Sports’ pit reporters for the Truck Series race also include Josh Sims, Regan Smith, and Amanda Busick.

Little, a veteran motorsports journalist, has been in NASCAR broadcasting for over two decades. In 2024, she marked her 25th year as a broadcaster and her 10th DAYTONA 500. She is also the first female play-by-play announcer for a national racing series.

She joined FOX NASCAR in 2015, covering pit road for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. In 2021, she became the voice of the ARCA Menards Series, and added more play-by-play assignments for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. Her coverage includes NASCAR RACEDAY and special events like the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Recognized for her contributions, she was named to the Cynopsis 2021 Top Women in Media list and, in 2022, became the first woman to provide play-by-play for a NASCAR Truck Series race.

Kevin Harvick, a NASCAR icon with 60 Cup Series wins and a 2014 championship, transitioned into broadcasting after retiring from full-time racing in 2023. The 49-year-old will continue his role as an analyst for FOX Sports, covering NASCAR races in 2025. Harvick shared his 2025 schedule on X, writing,

"From the booth to your screen—I’ll be calling the action for these races in 2025! How many will you be tuning in for?"

He began his broadcasting season by analyzing the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opener on February 14. This will be followed by the Daytona 500 on February 18. Notably, he joined FOX Sports in 2015 as an Xfinity Series commentator.

Jamie Little shares a family moment away from the track

Away from broadcasting, Jamie Little recently shared moments from a family fishing trip. Posting on Instagram stories, she documented an ice-fishing adventure with her husband Cody Selman, and their children, Carter and Sierra. She captioned a photo of their trip,

"New Adventure,"

This was followed by another image showing her family’s catch. For this, she wrote,

"The kids & hubby caught some!"

Little, who has been a strong advocate for women in motorsports, received the Sam Belnavis Industry Ambassador Award in 2023 for her contributions to diversity in NASCAR. She is also the author of Essential Car Care for Women, a book aimed at encouraging female involvement in motorsports and automotive maintenance.

