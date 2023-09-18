NASCAR returns to LA coliseum for the third consecutive year, Busch Light Clash to be preceded by Mexico Series race

NASCAR is set to make its return to the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 4, 2024, for the highly anticipated Busch Light Clash.

The event will mark the third consecutive year that the Coliseum has hosted this thrilling race. The decision to hold the event in Los Angeles was part of NASCAR's initial three-year agreement with the venue.

In 2022, Joey Logano emerged victorious in the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum while Martin Truex Jr. secured the title in the subsequent year.

NASCAR have revealed that a Mexico Series race will also take place on the same day as the Busch Light Clash.

This marks a historic occasion as it will be the first time another racing series graces the quarter-mile track inside the Coliseum, alongside the prestigious Cup Series.

The Mexico Series has a rich history, originating in 2004 and gaining international recognition just three years later as NASCAR's inaugural internationally sanctioned series. It has been a thrilling fixture in Mexico, with races held in nine major cities, providing fans with electrifying racing action.

"This victory is a significant triumph for both our fans and the sport" - Ben Kennedy on Mexico Series race

The Mexico Series has been instrumental in the careers of several talented drivers, including Daniel Suarez, a former Cup Series winner and champion of the Xfinity Series.

According to TobyChristie.com, Ben Kennedy said the following about next year's race:

"This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport. Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action but they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

Drivers like Max Gutierrez and Andres Perez de Lara have risen through the ranks of the Mexico Series, showcasing the depth of talent within this dynamic racing community.

For drivers in the Mexico Series, competing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum presents a unique opportunity to triumph on an international stage that has hosted prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Olympics, and World Series games.

Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the Mexico Series explained:

"This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers, The competition in our series is always intense but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

The announcement of the participating Motorsports Mexico drivers in the event will be made at a future date.