NASCAR Daytona 500 reportedly set to have 40-43 entries

When the public watches this year's NASCAR Daytona 500, things could look different as far as the field is concerned. That is because the number of cars running in the 63rd edition of the Great American Race is still yet to be finalized with the race less than 43 days away.

As Bob Pockrass tweeted, the final number of cars is anybody's guess. It could be the usual forty-car field as has been seen in the past few years. It could also go all the way up to the classic number of forty-three machines as was seen in the days of Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, and Richard Petty.

While some entries have been confirmed to at least attempt to make the final cut — Beard Motorsports' Noah Gragson and an as-yet-unnamed MBM Motorsports driver being two known quantities — a new arrival that only recently entered the scene is the European-American Team Hezeberg. The team will be testing with former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve in the hopes of qualifying for NASCAR's Super Bowl. If the name sounds familiar to racing fans, it's probably because Villeneuve beat Michael Schumacher to the 1997 F1 World Championship.

As it stands, though, only time will tell which drivers end up making the final roll call for this year's Daytona 500, and which drivers ultimately get left out.

One of the newest race teams on the NASCAR scene could make their debut on the sport's biggest stage, this year's Daytona 500.

The North Carolina-based Team Hezeberg was formed out of a partnership between Reaume Brothers Racing and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Loris Hezemans. The team will test at Daytona International Raceway next week with the Canadian behind the wheel of the #27 Ford Mustang. The decision on whether or not they will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in hopes of making the field is still being kept under wraps. Team Hezeberg will be seen on the NASCAR calendar nonetheless as it has been announced that team co-founder Hezemans will be racing on the sport's road courses.

Should that still be the case after the season opens, the #27 Ford Mustang's first official race would be March 27th when the series visits the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

