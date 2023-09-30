NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Truck schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 30, 2023 13:50 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30, for another action-packed racing weekend.

38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session for the second race of Round of 12 on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, October 1.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with the qualifying race as they continue the opening round of the playoffs before finishing their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 84 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

See below for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET: Truck Series

10 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: Truck Series race (94 laps and 250.04 miles)

4:30 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

The Saturday track activities at Alabama will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying order

Here are the qualifying order for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Chandler Smith - 40.650
  2. Riley Herbst - 39.950
  3. JJ Yeley - 37.400
  4. Brennan Poole - 36.300
  5. Austin Dillon - 32.500
  6. Todd Gilliland - 32.200
  7. BJ McLeod - 28.850
  8. Corey LaJoie - 27.550
  9. Austin Cindric - 26.500
  10. Ty Gibbs - 25.850
  11. Ty Dillon - 25.550
  12. Harrison Burton - 25.050
  13. Erik Jones - 24.700
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 24.100
  15. Ryan Preece - 23.100
  16. Carson Hocevar - 22.350
  17. Aric Almirola - 20.000
  18. Joey Logano - 19.800
  19. Justin Haley - 18.500
  20. Chase Briscoe - 17.300
  21. Michael McDowell - 15.650
  22. Daniel Suarez - 14.750
  23. Alex Bowman - 13.800
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.300
  25. Kevin Harvick - 9.500
  26. Kyle Busch - 24.200
  27. Ryan Blaney - 19.500
  28. Kyle Larson - 18.450
  29. Tyler Reddick - 17.200
  30. Martin Truex Jr - 13.700
  31. Chase Elliott - 11.050
  32. Chris Buescher - 9.100
  33. Bubba Wallace - 8.200
  34. Brad Keselowski - 6.850
  35. Christopher Bell - 5.500
  36. Ross Chastain - 4.450
  37. Denny Hamlin - 3.650
  38. William Byron - 1.150

