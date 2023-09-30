NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Truck schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30, for another action-packed racing weekend.

38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session for the second race of Round of 12 on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, October 1.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with the qualifying race as they continue the opening round of the playoffs before finishing their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 84 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

See below for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET: Truck Series

10 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: Truck Series race (94 laps and 250.04 miles)

4:30 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

The Saturday track activities at Alabama will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying order

Here are the qualifying order for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Chandler Smith - 40.650 Riley Herbst - 39.950 JJ Yeley - 37.400 Brennan Poole - 36.300 Austin Dillon - 32.500 Todd Gilliland - 32.200 BJ McLeod - 28.850 Corey LaJoie - 27.550 Austin Cindric - 26.500 Ty Gibbs - 25.850 Ty Dillon - 25.550 Harrison Burton - 25.050 Erik Jones - 24.700 AJ Allmendinger - 24.100 Ryan Preece - 23.100 Carson Hocevar - 22.350 Aric Almirola - 20.000 Joey Logano - 19.800 Justin Haley - 18.500 Chase Briscoe - 17.300 Michael McDowell - 15.650 Daniel Suarez - 14.750 Alex Bowman - 13.800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.300 Kevin Harvick - 9.500 Kyle Busch - 24.200 Ryan Blaney - 19.500 Kyle Larson - 18.450 Tyler Reddick - 17.200 Martin Truex Jr - 13.700 Chase Elliott - 11.050 Chris Buescher - 9.100 Bubba Wallace - 8.200 Brad Keselowski - 6.850 Christopher Bell - 5.500 Ross Chastain - 4.450 Denny Hamlin - 3.650 William Byron - 1.150