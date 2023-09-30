NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Truck schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30, for another action-packed racing weekend.
38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session for the second race of Round of 12 on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, October 1.
Meanwhile, the NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with the qualifying race as they continue the opening round of the playoffs before finishing their day with the main event on Saturday.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 84 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
See below for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Talladega Superspeedway:
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Garage open
7:30 am ET: Truck Series
10 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
9:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
1 pm ET: Truck Series race (94 laps and 250.04 miles)
4:30 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
The Saturday track activities at Alabama will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.
YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying order
Here are the qualifying order for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:
- Chandler Smith - 40.650
- Riley Herbst - 39.950
- JJ Yeley - 37.400
- Brennan Poole - 36.300
- Austin Dillon - 32.500
- Todd Gilliland - 32.200
- BJ McLeod - 28.850
- Corey LaJoie - 27.550
- Austin Cindric - 26.500
- Ty Gibbs - 25.850
- Ty Dillon - 25.550
- Harrison Burton - 25.050
- Erik Jones - 24.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.100
- Ryan Preece - 23.100
- Carson Hocevar - 22.350
- Aric Almirola - 20.000
- Joey Logano - 19.800
- Justin Haley - 18.500
- Chase Briscoe - 17.300
- Michael McDowell - 15.650
- Daniel Suarez - 14.750
- Alex Bowman - 13.800
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.300
- Kevin Harvick - 9.500
- Kyle Busch - 24.200
- Ryan Blaney - 19.500
- Kyle Larson - 18.450
- Tyler Reddick - 17.200
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.700
- Chase Elliott - 11.050
- Chris Buescher - 9.100
- Bubba Wallace - 8.200
- Brad Keselowski - 6.850
- Christopher Bell - 5.500
- Ross Chastain - 4.450
- Denny Hamlin - 3.650
- William Byron - 1.150