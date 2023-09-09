NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, for another action-packed racing weekend.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12 pm ET and 12:45 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 10.
Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the main event on Saturday.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Kansas Speedway:
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
10 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
10:05 am ET – 10:35 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
12 pm ET - 12:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice
12:45 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Kansas will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.
Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:
Group A:
- Sheldon Creed - 38.000
- Harrison Burton - 32.700
- JJ Yeley 0- 31.200
- Alex Bowman - 26.900
- Todd Gilliland - 26.400
- Justin Haley - 24.300
- Carson Hocevar - 23.000
- Chase Briscoe - 22.050
- Aric Almirola - 19.550
- Erik Jones - 15.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.050
- Kevin Harvick - 16.200
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.500
- Bubba Wallace - 10.800
- Chase Elliott - 9.800
- Ryan Blaney - 8.250
- William Byron - 4.000
- Tyler Reddick - 2.200
Group B:
- Cole Custer - 35.400
- Ty Dillon - 31.650
- Ryan Preece - 27.850
- Daniel Suarez - 26.700
- Austin Cindric - 25.450
- Austin Dillon - 23.600
- Corey LaJoie - 22.200
- Ty Gibbs - 21.000
- AJ Allmendinger - 17.000
- Michael McDowell - 24.450
- Christopher Bell - 16.350
- Denny Hamlin - 14.700
- Joey Logano - 11.700
- Kyle Busch - 10.500
- Ross Chastain - 9.000
- Brad Keselowski - 6.850
- Chris Buescher - 3.800
- Kyle Larson - 1.950