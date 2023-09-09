NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 09, 2023 19:36 IST
The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12 pm ET and 12:45 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 10.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

10 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:05 am ET – 10:35 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET - 12:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:45 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Kansas will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Sheldon Creed - 38.000
  2. Harrison Burton - 32.700
  3. JJ Yeley 0- 31.200
  4. Alex Bowman - 26.900
  5. Todd Gilliland - 26.400
  6. Justin Haley - 24.300
  7. Carson Hocevar - 23.000
  8. Chase Briscoe - 22.050
  9. Aric Almirola - 19.550
  10. Erik Jones - 15.650
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.050
  12. Kevin Harvick - 16.200
  13. Martin Truex Jr - 13.500
  14. Bubba Wallace - 10.800
  15. Chase Elliott - 9.800
  16. Ryan Blaney - 8.250
  17. William Byron - 4.000
  18. Tyler Reddick - 2.200

Group B:

  1. Cole Custer - 35.400
  2. Ty Dillon - 31.650
  3. Ryan Preece - 27.850
  4. Daniel Suarez - 26.700
  5. Austin Cindric - 25.450
  6. Austin Dillon - 23.600
  7. Corey LaJoie - 22.200
  8. Ty Gibbs - 21.000
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 17.000
  10. Michael McDowell - 24.450
  11. Christopher Bell - 16.350
  12. Denny Hamlin - 14.700
  13. Joey Logano - 11.700
  14. Kyle Busch - 10.500
  15. Ross Chastain - 9.000
  16. Brad Keselowski - 6.850
  17. Chris Buescher - 3.800
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.950

