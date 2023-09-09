NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12 pm ET and 12:45 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 10.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

10 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:05 am ET – 10:35 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET - 12:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:45 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

Expand Tweet

The Saturday track activities at Kansas will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A:

Sheldon Creed - 38.000 Harrison Burton - 32.700 JJ Yeley 0- 31.200 Alex Bowman - 26.900 Todd Gilliland - 26.400 Justin Haley - 24.300 Carson Hocevar - 23.000 Chase Briscoe - 22.050 Aric Almirola - 19.550 Erik Jones - 15.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.050 Kevin Harvick - 16.200 Martin Truex Jr - 13.500 Bubba Wallace - 10.800 Chase Elliott - 9.800 Ryan Blaney - 8.250 William Byron - 4.000 Tyler Reddick - 2.200

Group B:

Cole Custer - 35.400 Ty Dillon - 31.650 Ryan Preece - 27.850 Daniel Suarez - 26.700 Austin Cindric - 25.450 Austin Dillon - 23.600 Corey LaJoie - 22.200 Ty Gibbs - 21.000 AJ Allmendinger - 17.000 Michael McDowell - 24.450 Christopher Bell - 16.350 Denny Hamlin - 14.700 Joey Logano - 11.700 Kyle Busch - 10.500 Ross Chastain - 9.000 Brad Keselowski - 6.850 Chris Buescher - 3.800 Kyle Larson - 1.950