NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 13, 2023 19:11 IST
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on Saturday (May 13) as the action of Throwback Weekend continues at Darlington Raceway.

The 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where John Hunter Nemechek claimed the pole, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 200-mile race.

The Track Too Tough To Tame. #NASCAR75 | #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/j5dZtXb2S4

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 355% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles)

DarlingtonET Sat10:35-FS1-Cup p&q1-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay1:48-FOX-Xfin green 45-45-57, 5 sets, fuel 65-68 **Cup prac-qual on FS1 (some earlier schedules had FS2) Sun-FS11:30-NASCAR RaceDay3:12-Cup green 90-95-108, 11 sets, fuel 66-70 NWS: Sat-80s,25% rain; Sun-80s, 45% https://t.co/tH6Qtfxze3

All Saturday track activities in Darlington will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Goodyear 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the fourth annual Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • BJ McLeod - 37.250
  • Brennan Poole - 30.300
  • Ty Dillon - 28.200
  • Ryan Preece - 27.700
  • Austin Cindric - 26.500
  • Chase Briscoe - 24.550
  • Michael McDowell - 22.900
  • Erik Jones - 22.500
  • Corey LaJoie - 20.750
  • AJ Allmendinger - 20.450
  • Chris Buescher - 18.050
  • Austin Dillon - 17.000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.400
  • Chase Elliott - 10.300
  • Bubba Wallace - 9.700
  • Tyler Reddick - 7.200
  • William Byron - 4.950
  • Ross Chastain - 3.300

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Ryan Newman - 34.050
  • Noah Gragson - 29.500
  • Harrison Burton - 27.950
  • Todd Gilliland - 26.600
  • Ty Gibbs - 25.800
  • Kyle Busch - 24.450
  • Justin Haley - 22.650
  • Christopher Bell - 22.050
  • Josh Berry - 20.600
  • Aric Almirola - 19.000
  • Brad Keselowski - 17.500
  • Daniel Suarez - 14.800
  • Ryan Blaney - 12.400
  • Kevin Harvick - 10.100
  • Joey Logano - 8.500
  • Martin Truex Jr. - 6.300
  • Kyle Larson - 3.950
  • Denny Hamlin - 1.950

