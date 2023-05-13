NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on Saturday (May 13) as the action of Throwback Weekend continues at Darlington Raceway.
The 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where John Hunter Nemechek claimed the pole, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 200-mile race.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 355% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Darlington Raceway:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series
10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:35 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Darlington will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 Goodyear 400: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the fourth annual Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 37.250
- Brennan Poole - 30.300
- Ty Dillon - 28.200
- Ryan Preece - 27.700
- Austin Cindric - 26.500
- Chase Briscoe - 24.550
- Michael McDowell - 22.900
- Erik Jones - 22.500
- Corey LaJoie - 20.750
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.450
- Chris Buescher - 18.050
- Austin Dillon - 17.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.400
- Chase Elliott - 10.300
- Bubba Wallace - 9.700
- Tyler Reddick - 7.200
- William Byron - 4.950
- Ross Chastain - 3.300
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ryan Newman - 34.050
- Noah Gragson - 29.500
- Harrison Burton - 27.950
- Todd Gilliland - 26.600
- Ty Gibbs - 25.800
- Kyle Busch - 24.450
- Justin Haley - 22.650
- Christopher Bell - 22.050
- Josh Berry - 20.600
- Aric Almirola - 19.000
- Brad Keselowski - 17.500
- Daniel Suarez - 14.800
- Ryan Blaney - 12.400
- Kevin Harvick - 10.100
- Joey Logano - 8.500
- Martin Truex Jr. - 6.300
- Kyle Larson - 3.950
- Denny Hamlin - 1.950