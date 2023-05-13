NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on Saturday (May 13) as the action of Throwback Weekend continues at Darlington Raceway.

The 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where John Hunter Nemechek claimed the pole, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 200-mile race.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 355% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Darlington

ET



Sat

10:35-FS1-Cup p&q

1-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

1:48-FOX-Xfin green 45-45-57, 5 sets, fuel 65-68



**Cup prac-qual on FS1 (some earlier schedules had FS2)



Sun-FS1

1:30-NASCAR RaceDay

3:12-Cup green 90-95-108, 11 sets, fuel 66-70



NWS: Sat-80s,25% rain; Sun-80s, 45% DarlingtonET Sat10:35-FS1-Cup p&q1-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay1:48-FOX-Xfin green 45-45-57, 5 sets, fuel 65-68 **Cup prac-qual on FS1 (some earlier schedules had FS2) Sun-FS11:30-NASCAR RaceDay3:12-Cup green 90-95-108, 11 sets, fuel 66-70 NWS: Sat-80s,25% rain; Sun-80s, 45% https://t.co/tH6Qtfxze3

All Saturday track activities in Darlington will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Goodyear 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the fourth annual Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 37.250

Brennan Poole - 30.300

Ty Dillon - 28.200

Ryan Preece - 27.700

Austin Cindric - 26.500

Chase Briscoe - 24.550

Michael McDowell - 22.900

Erik Jones - 22.500

Corey LaJoie - 20.750

AJ Allmendinger - 20.450

Chris Buescher - 18.050

Austin Dillon - 17.000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.400

Chase Elliott - 10.300

Bubba Wallace - 9.700

Tyler Reddick - 7.200

William Byron - 4.950

Ross Chastain - 3.300

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ryan Newman - 34.050

Noah Gragson - 29.500

Harrison Burton - 27.950

Todd Gilliland - 26.600

Ty Gibbs - 25.800

Kyle Busch - 24.450

Justin Haley - 22.650

Christopher Bell - 22.050

Josh Berry - 20.600

Aric Almirola - 19.000

Brad Keselowski - 17.500

Daniel Suarez - 14.800

Ryan Blaney - 12.400

Kevin Harvick - 10.100

Joey Logano - 8.500

Martin Truex Jr. - 6.300

Kyle Larson - 3.950

Denny Hamlin - 1.950

Poll : 0 votes