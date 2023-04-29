NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile concrete oval track on Saturday (April 29) as the action of the season’s 11th weekend continues at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The 36 Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Wurth 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s practice and qualifying were washed out, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series event. It will be the fourth Dash 4 Cash event, where four drivers – Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed and Jeb Burton, will race for a $100,000 bonus.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Track drying as teams get ready for Cup practice and qualifying this morning at Dover. #HotPass Track drying as teams get ready for Cup practice and qualifying this morning at Dover. #HotPass https://t.co/L9JqfH7FDX

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 19% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles)

4:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East race (125 laps, 125 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Dover will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Wurth 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Austin Dillon - 35.200 Brennan Poole - 32.600 Michael McDowell - 30.050 Ryan Preece - 28.650 Bubba Wallace - 25.600 Joey Logano - 23.950 Ty Gibbs - 23.300 JJ Yeley - 22.800 Aric Almirola - 21.350 Martin Truex Jr - 20.500 Daniel Suarez - 16.050 Josh Berry - 14.650 Kevin Harvick - 14.400 Chase Elliott - 13.600 William Byron - 12.150 Chase Briscoe - 10.550 Brad Keselowski - 6.850 Christopher Bell - 5.100

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Todd Gilliland - 34.750 Noah Gragson - 30.250 Harrison Burton - 29.450 AJ Allmendinger - 27.900 Corey LaJoie - 25.350 Justin Haley - 23.450 BJ McLeod - 22.800 Austin Cindric - 22.800 Kyle Larson - 20.900 Ty Dillon - 20.300 Ross Chastain - 15.650 Denny Hamlin - 14.600 Erik Jones - 13.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.350 Tyler Reddick - 11.800 Chris Buescher - 9.350 Ryan Blaney - 5.950 Kyle Busch - 3.500

