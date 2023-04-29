Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 29, 2023 19:17 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile concrete oval track on Saturday (April 29) as the action of the season’s 11th weekend continues at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The 36 Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Wurth 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s practice and qualifying were washed out, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series event. It will be the fourth Dash 4 Cash event, where four drivers – Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed and Jeb Burton, will race for a $100,000 bonus.

Track drying as teams get ready for Cup practice and qualifying this morning at Dover. #HotPass https://t.co/L9JqfH7FDX

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 19% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles)

4:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East race (125 laps, 125 miles)

DoverET Today-FS110:35-(FS2-10:30; FS1-11)-Cup p&q12:30-NASCAR RaceDay1:47-Xfin green 45-45-1104:30(approx.)-Flo-ARCA East green 125 Sun-FS112-NASCAR RaceDay1:11-Cup green 120-130-150 NWS: Sat-60s,30% rain; Sun-60s,90%; Mon-60s,20%Sundown: 7:54p ET https://t.co/T6BvQCTwHl

All Saturday track activities in Dover will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Wurth 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Dillon - 35.200
  2. Brennan Poole - 32.600
  3. Michael McDowell - 30.050
  4. Ryan Preece - 28.650
  5. Bubba Wallace - 25.600
  6. Joey Logano - 23.950
  7. Ty Gibbs - 23.300
  8. JJ Yeley - 22.800
  9. Aric Almirola - 21.350
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 20.500
  11. Daniel Suarez - 16.050
  12. Josh Berry - 14.650
  13. Kevin Harvick - 14.400
  14. Chase Elliott - 13.600
  15. William Byron - 12.150
  16. Chase Briscoe - 10.550
  17. Brad Keselowski - 6.850
  18. Christopher Bell - 5.100

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Todd Gilliland - 34.750
  2. Noah Gragson - 30.250
  3. Harrison Burton - 29.450
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 27.900
  5. Corey LaJoie - 25.350
  6. Justin Haley - 23.450
  7. BJ McLeod - 22.800
  8. Austin Cindric - 22.800
  9. Kyle Larson - 20.900
  10. Ty Dillon - 20.300
  11. Ross Chastain - 15.650
  12. Denny Hamlin - 14.600
  13. Erik Jones - 13.850
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.350
  15. Tyler Reddick - 11.800
  16. Chris Buescher - 9.350
  17. Ryan Blaney - 5.950
  18. Kyle Busch - 3.500

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
