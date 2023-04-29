NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile concrete oval track on Saturday (April 29) as the action of the season’s 11th weekend continues at the Dover Motor Speedway.
The 36 Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 am ET and 11:20 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Wurth 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s practice and qualifying were washed out, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series event. It will be the fourth Dash 4 Cash event, where four drivers – Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed and Jeb Burton, will race for a $100,000 bonus.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 19% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Dover Motor Speedway:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series
10:30 am ET – 7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles)
4:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series East race (125 laps, 125 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Dover will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 Wurth 400: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Austin Dillon - 35.200
- Brennan Poole - 32.600
- Michael McDowell - 30.050
- Ryan Preece - 28.650
- Bubba Wallace - 25.600
- Joey Logano - 23.950
- Ty Gibbs - 23.300
- JJ Yeley - 22.800
- Aric Almirola - 21.350
- Martin Truex Jr - 20.500
- Daniel Suarez - 16.050
- Josh Berry - 14.650
- Kevin Harvick - 14.400
- Chase Elliott - 13.600
- William Byron - 12.150
- Chase Briscoe - 10.550
- Brad Keselowski - 6.850
- Christopher Bell - 5.100
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Todd Gilliland - 34.750
- Noah Gragson - 30.250
- Harrison Burton - 29.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 27.900
- Corey LaJoie - 25.350
- Justin Haley - 23.450
- BJ McLeod - 22.800
- Austin Cindric - 22.800
- Kyle Larson - 20.900
- Ty Dillon - 20.300
- Ross Chastain - 15.650
- Denny Hamlin - 14.600
- Erik Jones - 13.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.350
- Tyler Reddick - 11.800
- Chris Buescher - 9.350
- Ryan Blaney - 5.950
- Kyle Busch - 3.500