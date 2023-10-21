NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 9:05 am ET and 9:50 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by 4EVER 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Cole Custer took his sixth pole of the season, the Xfinity Series is planned for the 300-mile main event at 3 pm ET. The Truck Series is also scheduled for the elimination race to set the season-finale top-five grid.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 87 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Garage open

6:30 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series

9 am ET: Truck Series

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

9:05 am ET – 9:50 am ET: Cup Series practice

9:50 am ET – 11 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Homestead will be broadcast on FS1, USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying order

Here's the qualifying order for the NASCAR's 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Group A:

Josh Bilicki - 36.750

Ryan Newman - 35.900

Chase Briscoe - 30.750

Ty Dillon - 28.050

Alex Bowman - 26.100

Ryan Preece - 25.000

Austin Cindric - 23.750

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.750

Austin Dillon - 21.850

Daniel Suarez - 18.150

Michael McDowell - 16.750

Bubba Wallace - 14.250

Kyle Busch - 6.850

Brad Keselowski - 5.600

Martin Truex Jr - 9.450

Denny Hamlin - 7.400

Ryan Blaney - 6.750

Christopher Bell - 3.000

Group B

John Hunter Nemechek - 36.600

JJ Yeley - 35.800

Todd Gilliland - 28.250

Ty Gibbs - 26.250

Erik Jones - 26.000

Harrison Burton - 24.900

Justin Haley - 23.200

Corey LaJoie - 21.900

AJ Allmendinger - 21.000

Aric Almirola - 17.100

Kevin Harvick - 15.750

Joey Logano - 12.650

Ross Chastain - 6.300

Chase Elliott - 23.600

Chris Buescher - 8.850

Tyler Reddick - 6.950

William Byron - 5.250

Kyle Larson - 1.000