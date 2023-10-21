NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series are scheduled to take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21, for another action-packed racing weekend.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 9:05 am ET and 9:50 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by 4EVER 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Cole Custer took his sixth pole of the season, the Xfinity Series is planned for the 300-mile main event at 3 pm ET. The Truck Series is also scheduled for the elimination race to set the season-finale top-five grid.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 87 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Here's the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top three national series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Garage open
6:30 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series
9 am ET: Truck Series
12 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
9:05 am ET – 9:50 am ET: Cup Series practice
9:50 am ET – 11 am ET: Cup Series qualifying
12 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)
3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Homestead will be broadcast on FS1, USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.
4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Qualifying order
Here's the qualifying order for the NASCAR's 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Group A:
- Josh Bilicki - 36.750
- Ryan Newman - 35.900
- Chase Briscoe - 30.750
- Ty Dillon - 28.050
- Alex Bowman - 26.100
- Ryan Preece - 25.000
- Austin Cindric - 23.750
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.750
- Austin Dillon - 21.850
- Daniel Suarez - 18.150
- Michael McDowell - 16.750
- Bubba Wallace - 14.250
- Kyle Busch - 6.850
- Brad Keselowski - 5.600
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.450
- Denny Hamlin - 7.400
- Ryan Blaney - 6.750
- Christopher Bell - 3.000
Group B
- John Hunter Nemechek - 36.600
- JJ Yeley - 35.800
- Todd Gilliland - 28.250
- Ty Gibbs - 26.250
- Erik Jones - 26.000
- Harrison Burton - 24.900
- Justin Haley - 23.200
- Corey LaJoie - 21.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 21.000
- Aric Almirola - 17.100
- Kevin Harvick - 15.750
- Joey Logano - 12.650
- Ross Chastain - 6.300
- Chase Elliott - 23.600
- Chris Buescher - 8.850
- Tyler Reddick - 6.950
- William Byron - 5.250
- Kyle Larson - 1.000