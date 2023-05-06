NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval on Saturday (May 6) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Kansas Speedway.

The opening day of this weekend’s race is scheduled to be a busy day as Saturday’s schedule includes Cup Series practice and qualifying session, Truck Series practice, qualifying and a main race, and ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and a main race.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 25% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Truck Series races at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Garage open

7:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

9:00 am ET: Truck Series

12:00 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:25 am ET – 10:55 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

12:05 pm ET – 12:35 pm ET: Truck Series Practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

2:00 pm ET: Dawn 150 (100 laps, 150 miles)

5:05 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 mile)

All Saturday track activities except ARCA practice in Kansas will be broadcast on FS1, Moto Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Updated entry list

Here’s the entry list for the fourth annual AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Josh Berry (i) #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

