NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 15, 2023 19:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Saturday (April 15) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend continues at the Martinsville Speedway.

The 36 Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice session on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and qualify at 5:20 pm ET, which will be followed by the NOCO 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s practice and qualifying, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 250-lap Xfinity event. It will be the second Dash 4 Cash event, where four drivers – Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith, and John Hunter Nemechek will race for a $100,00 bonus.

However, Saturday’s weather forecast predicted a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Garage open

11:30 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

4:00 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Martinsville will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 NOCO 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 74th annual NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Zane Smith - 36.450
  2. Noah Gragson - 31.750
  3. Corey LaJoie - 27.200
  4. Josh Berry - 25.450
  5. Daniel Suarez - 23.800
  6. Harrison Burton - 22.900
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 20.850
  8. Ross Chastain - 20.250
  9. Chris Buescher - 19.400
  10. Kyle Busch - 18.550
  11. Justin Haley - 17.450
  12. Ryan Blaney - 16.550
  13. Austin Cindric - 15.650
  14. Todd Gilliland - 13.900
  15. Michael McDowell - 13.250
  16. Kevin Harvick - 10.650
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 9.550
  18. Tyler Reddick - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Anthony Alfredo - 35.500
  2. Aric Almirola - 28.100
  3. Ty Dillon - 26.950
  4. Joey Logano - 24.500
  5. JJ Yeley - 23.100
  6. Ryan Preece - 22.850
  7. Alex Bowman - 20.350
  8. Erik Jones - 19.750
  9. Kyle Larson - 19.200
  10. Denny Hamlin - 18.150
  11. Bubba Wallace - 17.150
  12. Brad Keselowski - 15.900
  13. Ty Gibbs - 14.300
  14. William Byron - 13.350
  15. Chase Briscoe - 11.200
  16. Austin Dillon - 9.700
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9.250
  18. Christopher Bell - 1.450

