NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Saturday (April 15) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend continues at the Martinsville Speedway.
The 36 Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice session on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and qualify at 5:20 pm ET, which will be followed by the NOCO 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s practice and qualifying, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 250-lap Xfinity event. It will be the second Dash 4 Cash event, where four drivers – Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith, and John Hunter Nemechek will race for a $100,00 bonus.
However, Saturday’s weather forecast predicted a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Martinsville Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Garage open
11:30 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series
4:00 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Martinsville will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 NOCO 400: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 74th annual NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Zane Smith - 36.450
- Noah Gragson - 31.750
- Corey LaJoie - 27.200
- Josh Berry - 25.450
- Daniel Suarez - 23.800
- Harrison Burton - 22.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.850
- Ross Chastain - 20.250
- Chris Buescher - 19.400
- Kyle Busch - 18.550
- Justin Haley - 17.450
- Ryan Blaney - 16.550
- Austin Cindric - 15.650
- Todd Gilliland - 13.900
- Michael McDowell - 13.250
- Kevin Harvick - 10.650
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.550
- Tyler Reddick - 3.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Anthony Alfredo - 35.500
- Aric Almirola - 28.100
- Ty Dillon - 26.950
- Joey Logano - 24.500
- JJ Yeley - 23.100
- Ryan Preece - 22.850
- Alex Bowman - 20.350
- Erik Jones - 19.750
- Kyle Larson - 19.200
- Denny Hamlin - 18.150
- Bubba Wallace - 17.150
- Brad Keselowski - 15.900
- Ty Gibbs - 14.300
- William Byron - 13.350
- Chase Briscoe - 11.200
- Austin Dillon - 9.700
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9.250
- Christopher Bell - 1.450