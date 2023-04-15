NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Saturday (April 15) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend continues at the Martinsville Speedway.

The 36 Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice session on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and qualify at 5:20 pm ET, which will be followed by the NOCO 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s practice and qualifying, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 250-lap Xfinity event. It will be the second Dash 4 Cash event, where four drivers – Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith, and John Hunter Nemechek will race for a $100,00 bonus.

However, Saturday’s weather forecast predicted a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Garage open

11:30 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

4:00 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martinsville

(ET)



Today

4:35-FS2-Cup p&q

7-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

7:47-FS1-Xfin green 60-60-130, 4 sets, fuel 168-178



Sun-FS1

2-NASCAR RaceDay

3:11-Cup green 80-100-220, 8 sets, fuel 175-190



All Saturday track activities in Martinsville will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 NOCO 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 74th annual NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Zane Smith - 36.450 Noah Gragson - 31.750 Corey LaJoie - 27.200 Josh Berry - 25.450 Daniel Suarez - 23.800 Harrison Burton - 22.900 AJ Allmendinger - 20.850 Ross Chastain - 20.250 Chris Buescher - 19.400 Kyle Busch - 18.550 Justin Haley - 17.450 Ryan Blaney - 16.550 Austin Cindric - 15.650 Todd Gilliland - 13.900 Michael McDowell - 13.250 Kevin Harvick - 10.650 Martin Truex Jr - 9.550 Tyler Reddick - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Anthony Alfredo - 35.500 Aric Almirola - 28.100 Ty Dillon - 26.950 Joey Logano - 24.500 JJ Yeley - 23.100 Ryan Preece - 22.850 Alex Bowman - 20.350 Erik Jones - 19.750 Kyle Larson - 19.200 Denny Hamlin - 18.150 Bubba Wallace - 17.150 Brad Keselowski - 15.900 Ty Gibbs - 14.300 William Byron - 13.350 Chase Briscoe - 11.200 Austin Dillon - 9.700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9.250 Christopher Bell - 1.450

