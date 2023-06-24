Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 24, 2023 19:38 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Saturday (June 24) as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at Nashville Superspeedway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 1:00 pm ET, which will be followed by the Ally 400 on Sunday.

On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in the qualifying race and then compete in Tennessee Lottery 250.

Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 5% chance of rain and sunny weather with a high of 88 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, and Xfinity Series races at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Garage open

8 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:00 pm ET – 12:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:00 pm ET - 2:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.4 miles)

Nashville SuperspeedwayETToday-USA12-Xfin qual1-Cup qual3:49-Xfin green 45-45-98, 4 sets, fuel 67-72Sun-NBC2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay7:22-Cup green 90-95-115, 10 sets, fuel 69-74NWS:80s. Rain:Today-5%; Sun-65%

All Saturday track activities in Nashville will be broadcast on USA Network, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Ally 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the third annual Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Brennan Poole - 36.350
  • Todd Gilliland - 34.000
  • Erik Jones - 31.300
  • Chase Briscoe - 29.400
  • Ty Dillon - 28.100
  • Austin Cindric - 25.300
  • Tyler Reddick - 22.550
  • Daniel Suarez - 21.200
  • Ryan Blaney - 18.950
  • Justin Haley - 18.700
  • Alex Bowman - 16.850
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.000
  • Michael McDowell - 12.150
  • Kyle Larson - 11.100
  • Kevin Harvick - 10.700
  • Ross Chastain - 8.950
  • Chris Buescher - 7.800
  • Kyle Busch - 4.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Noah Gragson - 34 .800
  • JJ Yeley - 33.950
  • Josh Bilicki - 29.400
  • Harrison Burton - 28.600
  • Aric Almirola - 27.650
  • Austin Dillon - 22.600
  • Denny Hamlin - 21.250
  • Bubba Wallace - 18.950
  • Corey LaJoie - 18.700
  • Ryan Preece - 18.400
  • Ty Gibbs - 16.700
  • Brad Keselowski - 12.950
  • AJ Allmendinger - 11.250
  • Chase Elliott - 10.750
  • William Byron - 10.550
  • Christopher Bell - 8.150
  • Joey Logano - 6.900
  • Martin Truex Jr - 1.450

