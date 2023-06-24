NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Saturday (June 24) as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at Nashville Superspeedway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 1:00 pm ET, which will be followed by the Ally 400 on Sunday.

On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in the qualifying race and then compete in Tennessee Lottery 250.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 5% chance of rain and sunny weather with a high of 88 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, and Xfinity Series races at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Garage open

8 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:00 pm ET – 12:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:00 pm ET - 2:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.4 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Nashville will be broadcast on USA Network, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Ally 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the third annual Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Brennan Poole - 36.350

Todd Gilliland - 34.000

Erik Jones - 31.300

Chase Briscoe - 29.400

Ty Dillon - 28.100

Austin Cindric - 25.300

Tyler Reddick - 22.550

Daniel Suarez - 21.200

Ryan Blaney - 18.950

Justin Haley - 18.700

Alex Bowman - 16.850

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.000

Michael McDowell - 12.150

Kyle Larson - 11.100

Kevin Harvick - 10.700

Ross Chastain - 8.950

Chris Buescher - 7.800

Kyle Busch - 4.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 34 .800

JJ Yeley - 33.950

Josh Bilicki - 29.400

Harrison Burton - 28.600

Aric Almirola - 27.650

Austin Dillon - 22.600

Denny Hamlin - 21.250

Bubba Wallace - 18.950

Corey LaJoie - 18.700

Ryan Preece - 18.400

Ty Gibbs - 16.700

Brad Keselowski - 12.950

AJ Allmendinger - 11.250

Chase Elliott - 10.750

William Byron - 10.550

Christopher Bell - 8.150

Joey Logano - 6.900

Martin Truex Jr - 1.450

