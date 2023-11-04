NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4, for the season's final race weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET, followed by the Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday.

Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier are the drivers in the Xfinity Series Championship 4. The Xfinity teams will qualify and race in the 200-mile-long race as they finish the season and crown a champion.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 90 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

See here for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 200 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Phoenix will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway:

Group A:

BJ McLeod - 35.850 Carson Hocevar - 31.050 Justin Haley - 29.150 Alex Bowman - 27.950 Austin Dillon - 25.900 Erik Jones - 22.650 Brad Keselowski - 21.950 Harrison Burton - 20.750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.750 Todd Gilliland - 17.950 Ty Gibbs - 15.750 Kevin Harvick - 13.800 Bubba Wallace - 13.250 Chase Elliott - 12.650 Aric Almirola - 10.350 Joey Logano - 8.450 William Byron - 11.350 Kyle Larson - 4.650

Group B

JJ Yeley - 34.850 Ryan Newman - 30.900 Ty Dillon - 28.350 Daniel Suarez - 27.850 AJ Allmendinger - 25.400 Corey LaJoie - 22.650 Kyle Busch - 21.800 Ryan Preece - 19.900 Michael McDowell - 19.700 Tyler Reddick - 17.950 Austin Cindric - 14.800 Ross Chastain - 13.800 Chase Briscoe - 12.900 Chris Buescher - 10.750 Martin Truex Jr - 10.350 Denny Hamlin - 3.550 Christopher Bell - 5.400 Ryan Blaney - 1.900