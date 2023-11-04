NASCAR

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 04, 2023 19:42 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4, for the season's final race weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET, followed by the Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday.

Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier are the drivers in the Xfinity Series Championship 4. The Xfinity teams will qualify and race in the 200-mile-long race as they finish the season and crown a champion.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 90 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

See here for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 200 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Phoenix will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway:

Group A:

  1. BJ McLeod - 35.850
  2. Carson Hocevar - 31.050
  3. Justin Haley - 29.150
  4. Alex Bowman - 27.950
  5. Austin Dillon - 25.900
  6. Erik Jones - 22.650
  7. Brad Keselowski - 21.950
  8. Harrison Burton - 20.750
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.750
  10. Todd Gilliland - 17.950
  11. Ty Gibbs - 15.750
  12. Kevin Harvick - 13.800
  13. Bubba Wallace - 13.250
  14. Chase Elliott - 12.650
  15. Aric Almirola - 10.350
  16. Joey Logano - 8.450
  17. William Byron - 11.350
  18. Kyle Larson - 4.650

Group B

  1. JJ Yeley - 34.850
  2. Ryan Newman - 30.900
  3. Ty Dillon - 28.350
  4. Daniel Suarez - 27.850
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 25.400
  6. Corey LaJoie - 22.650
  7. Kyle Busch - 21.800
  8. Ryan Preece - 19.900
  9. Michael McDowell - 19.700
  10. Tyler Reddick - 17.950
  11. Austin Cindric - 14.800
  12. Ross Chastain - 13.800
  13. Chase Briscoe - 12.900
  14. Chris Buescher - 10.750
  15. Martin Truex Jr - 10.350
  16. Denny Hamlin - 3.550
  17. Christopher Bell - 5.400
  18. Ryan Blaney - 1.900

