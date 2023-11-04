NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4, for the season's final race weekend.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET, followed by the Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday.
Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier are the drivers in the Xfinity Series Championship 4. The Xfinity teams will qualify and race in the 200-mile-long race as they finish the season and crown a champion.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 90 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
See here for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Phoenix Raceway:
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Garage open
10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
11 am ET: Cup Series
Track activity
3:30 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
4:35 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 200 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Phoenix will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway:
Group A:
- BJ McLeod - 35.850
- Carson Hocevar - 31.050
- Justin Haley - 29.150
- Alex Bowman - 27.950
- Austin Dillon - 25.900
- Erik Jones - 22.650
- Brad Keselowski - 21.950
- Harrison Burton - 20.750
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.750
- Todd Gilliland - 17.950
- Ty Gibbs - 15.750
- Kevin Harvick - 13.800
- Bubba Wallace - 13.250
- Chase Elliott - 12.650
- Aric Almirola - 10.350
- Joey Logano - 8.450
- William Byron - 11.350
- Kyle Larson - 4.650
Group B
- JJ Yeley - 34.850
- Ryan Newman - 30.900
- Ty Dillon - 28.350
- Daniel Suarez - 27.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.400
- Corey LaJoie - 22.650
- Kyle Busch - 21.800
- Ryan Preece - 19.900
- Michael McDowell - 19.700
- Tyler Reddick - 17.950
- Austin Cindric - 14.800
- Ross Chastain - 13.800
- Chase Briscoe - 12.900
- Chris Buescher - 10.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 10.350
- Denny Hamlin - 3.550
- Christopher Bell - 5.400
- Ryan Blaney - 1.900