NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The Phoenix Raceway will host the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race this weekend. The season finale race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 5, in a 312-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Avondale, Arizona, the Phoenix Raceway has the tri-oval shaped track with a one-mile-long total length. It opened in 1988 and eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.
Apart from making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this season, the Phoenix Raceway will also host the ARCA Menards West, Xfinity, and the Truck Series this weekend.
The Cup Series Championship Race will comprise 36 drivers, including the remaining four playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, November 3, at 8:05 pm ET on USA Network.
That will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Cup Series Championship Race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.
Here's the full qualifying order for season's title deciding race:
Group A
- BJ McLeod - 35.850
- Carson Hocevar - 31.050
- Justin Haley - 29.150
- Alex Bowman - 27.950
- Austin Dillon - 25.900
- Erik Jones - 22.650
- Brad Keselowski - 21.950
- Harrison Burton - 20.750
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.750
- Todd Gilliland - 17.950
- Ty Gibbs - 15.750
- Kevin Harvick - 13.800
- Bubba Wallace - 13.250
- Chase Elliott - 12.650
- Aric Almirola - 10.350
- Joey Logano - 8.450
- William Byron - 11.350
- Kyle Larson - 4.650
Group B
- JJ Yeley - 34.850
- Ryan Newman - 30.900
- Ty Dillon - 28.350
- Daniel Suarez - 27.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.400
- Corey LaJoie - 22.650
- Kyle Busch - 21.800
- Ryan Preece - 19.900
- Michael McDowell - 19.700
- Tyler Reddick - 17.950
- Austin Cindric - 14.800
- Ross Chastain - 13.800
- Chase Briscoe - 12.900
- Chris Buescher - 10.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 10.350
- Denny Hamlin - 3.550
- Christopher Bell - 5.400
- Ryan Blaney - 1.900
Watch all the teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.