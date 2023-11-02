NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The Phoenix Raceway will host the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race this weekend. The season finale race of the season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 5, in a 312-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, the Phoenix Raceway has the tri-oval shaped track with a one-mile-long total length. It opened in 1988 and eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

Expand Tweet

Apart from making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar this season, the Phoenix Raceway will also host the ARCA Menards West, Xfinity, and the Truck Series this weekend.

The Cup Series Championship Race will comprise 36 drivers, including the remaining four playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, November 3, at 8:05 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Cup Series Championship Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race has been divided into Group A and Group B, with BJ McLeod leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

Here's the full qualifying order for season's title deciding race:

Group A

BJ McLeod - 35.850 Carson Hocevar - 31.050 Justin Haley - 29.150 Alex Bowman - 27.950 Austin Dillon - 25.900 Erik Jones - 22.650 Brad Keselowski - 21.950 Harrison Burton - 20.750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.750 Todd Gilliland - 17.950 Ty Gibbs - 15.750 Kevin Harvick - 13.800 Bubba Wallace - 13.250 Chase Elliott - 12.650 Aric Almirola - 10.350 Joey Logano - 8.450 William Byron - 11.350 Kyle Larson - 4.650

Group B

JJ Yeley - 34.850 Ryan Newman - 30.900 Ty Dillon - 28.350 Daniel Suarez - 27.850 AJ Allmendinger - 25.400 Corey LaJoie - 22.650 Kyle Busch - 21.800 Ryan Preece - 19.900 Michael McDowell - 19.700 Tyler Reddick - 17.950 Austin Cindric - 14.800 Ross Chastain - 13.800 Chase Briscoe - 12.900 Chris Buescher - 10.750 Martin Truex Jr - 10.350 Denny Hamlin - 3.550 Christopher Bell - 5.400 Ryan Blaney - 1.900

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.