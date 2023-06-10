Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 10, 2023 19:23 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 - Practice
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 - Practice

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.99-mile-long track on Saturday (June 10) as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at Sonoma Raceway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 5:00 pm ET and 6:00 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday.

We're ready for some fun out West! See you soon, @RaceSonoma! https://t.co/wvy8UE5iNu

On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in qualifying race and then compete in DoorDash 250.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, and the Xfinity Series races at the Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Garage open

12:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series

1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:00 pm ET – 4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

6:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (79 laps, 156.95 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Sonoma will be broadcast on FS1, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 34th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Josh Bilicki - 35.750
  • Corey LaJoie - 34.150
  • Noah Gragson - 33.200
  • Chase Briscoe - 29.200
  • Zane Smith - 28.200
  • Harrison Burton - 25.500
  • Tyler Reddick - 23.550
  • Erik Jones - 22.500
  • Brad Keselowski - 22.500
  • Alex Bowman - 20.350
  • Ty Gibbs - 18.900
  • Austin Cindric - 16.800
  • Michael McDowell - 13.650
  • Daniel Suarez - 11.450
  • Kevin Harvick - 7.300
  • Kyle Larson - 5.750
  • Martin Truex Jr - 5.300
  • Ryan Blaney - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Andy Lally - 34.850
  • Todd Gilliland - 33.950
  • Ty Dillon - 29.850
  • Austin Dillon - 29.100
  • Chase Elliott - 27.250
  • Bubba Wallace - 24.100
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.300
  • Aric Almirola - 22.500
  • Ryan Preece - 22.000
  • Justin Haley - 19.450
  • AJ Allmendinger - 16.900
  • Ross Chastain - 15.050
  • Chris Buescher - 13.250
  • Christopher Bell - 10.800
  • Joey Logano - 6.900
  • William Byron - 5.450
  • Kyle Busch - 3.600
  • Denny Hamlin - 2.500

