NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.99-mile-long track on Saturday (June 10) as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at Sonoma Raceway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 5:00 pm ET and 6:00 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday.

On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in qualifying race and then compete in DoorDash 250.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, and the Xfinity Series races at the Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Garage open

12:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series

1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:00 pm ET – 4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

6:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (79 laps, 156.95 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity pick for today at Sonoma: Allmendinger ... top-5: Allmendinger Custer Larson Gibbs Creed



Today (ET):

3-FS1-Xfin qual

5-FS2-Cup p&q

8:20-FS1-Xfin green 20-25-34, r sets

All Saturday track activities in Sonoma will be broadcast on FS1, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 34th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 35.750

Corey LaJoie - 34.150

Noah Gragson - 33.200

Chase Briscoe - 29.200

Zane Smith - 28.200

Harrison Burton - 25.500

Tyler Reddick - 23.550

Erik Jones - 22.500

Brad Keselowski - 22.500

Alex Bowman - 20.350

Ty Gibbs - 18.900

Austin Cindric - 16.800

Michael McDowell - 13.650

Daniel Suarez - 11.450

Kevin Harvick - 7.300

Kyle Larson - 5.750

Martin Truex Jr - 5.300

Ryan Blaney - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Andy Lally - 34.850

Todd Gilliland - 33.950

Ty Dillon - 29.850

Austin Dillon - 29.100

Chase Elliott - 27.250

Bubba Wallace - 24.100

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.300

Aric Almirola - 22.500

Ryan Preece - 22.000

Justin Haley - 19.450

AJ Allmendinger - 16.900

Ross Chastain - 15.050

Chris Buescher - 13.250

Christopher Bell - 10.800

Joey Logano - 6.900

William Byron - 5.450

Kyle Busch - 3.600

Denny Hamlin - 2.500

