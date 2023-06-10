NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.99-mile-long track on Saturday (June 10) as the action of the season’s 16th weekend continues at Sonoma Raceway.
A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 5:00 pm ET and 6:00 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday.
On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in qualifying race and then compete in DoorDash 250.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, and the Xfinity Series races at the Sonoma Raceway
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Garage open
12:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series
1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
3:00 pm ET – 4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
5:00 pm ET – 6:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice
6:00 pm ET – 7:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
8:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (79 laps, 156.95 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Sonoma will be broadcast on FS1, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 34th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 35.750
- Corey LaJoie - 34.150
- Noah Gragson - 33.200
- Chase Briscoe - 29.200
- Zane Smith - 28.200
- Harrison Burton - 25.500
- Tyler Reddick - 23.550
- Erik Jones - 22.500
- Brad Keselowski - 22.500
- Alex Bowman - 20.350
- Ty Gibbs - 18.900
- Austin Cindric - 16.800
- Michael McDowell - 13.650
- Daniel Suarez - 11.450
- Kevin Harvick - 7.300
- Kyle Larson - 5.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.300
- Ryan Blaney - 3.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Andy Lally - 34.850
- Todd Gilliland - 33.950
- Ty Dillon - 29.850
- Austin Dillon - 29.100
- Chase Elliott - 27.250
- Bubba Wallace - 24.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.300
- Aric Almirola - 22.500
- Ryan Preece - 22.000
- Justin Haley - 19.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 16.900
- Ross Chastain - 15.050
- Chris Buescher - 13.250
- Christopher Bell - 10.800
- Joey Logano - 6.900
- William Byron - 5.450
- Kyle Busch - 3.600
- Denny Hamlin - 2.500