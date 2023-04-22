NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile superspeedway on Saturday (April 22) as the action of the season’s tenth weekend continues at the Talladega Superspeedway.
38 Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 pm ET, which will be followed by GEICO 500 on Sunday. After Friday’s qualifying, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 300-mile Xfinity event. It will be the third Dash 4 Cash event of the season.
However, Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 25% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Talladega Superspeedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Talladega Superspeedway:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series
10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series
1:00 pm ET – 10:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 12:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps, 202 miles)
4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps, 300 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Alabama will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 GEICO 500: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway:
- Austin Hill - 41.700
- Todd Gilliland - 39.600
- BJ McLeod - 37.750
- JJ Yeley - 36.800
- Riley Herbst - 36.600
- Ty Dillon - 33.050
- Zane Smith - 31.050
- Noah Gragson - 30.000
- Harrison Burton - 29.850
- Erik Jones - 29.700
- Austin Cindric - 27.500
- Justin Haley - 26.050
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.450
- Corey LaJoie - 24.800
- Michael McDowell - 20.900
- Brad Keselowski - 19.200
- Austin Dillon - 18.750
- Ty Gibbs - 18.550
- William Byron - 18.250
- Ryan Preece - 17.450
- Chase Elliott - 15.950
- Kyle Busch - 15.600
- Daniel Suarez - 15.050
- Chris Buescher - 15.000
- Tyler Reddick - 13.750
- Bubba Wallace - 13.550
- Aric Almirola - 13.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.750
- Kevin Harvick - 12.700
- Alex Bowman - 12.500
- Ross Chastain - 11.100
- Christopher Bell - 11.050
- Ryan Blaney - 9.100
- Chase Briscoe - 8.600
- Joey Logano - 8.450
- Martin Truex Jr - 4.500
- Denny Hamlin - 4.200
- Kyle Larson - 2.950