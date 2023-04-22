NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile superspeedway on Saturday (April 22) as the action of the season’s tenth weekend continues at the Talladega Superspeedway.

38 Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 pm ET, which will be followed by GEICO 500 on Sunday. After Friday’s qualifying, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 300-mile Xfinity event. It will be the third Dash 4 Cash event of the season.

However, Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 25% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

1:00 pm ET – 10:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps, 202 miles)

4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps, 300 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Pick for Xfinity race today at Talladega: Creed ... top-5: Creed AHill Alfredo Hemric Allgaier



Today

(ET)

FS1

10:30-Cup qual

12:44-ARCA green 76

3-NASCAR RaceDay

4:20-Xfinity green 25-25-63, 4 sets, fuel 42-45 Pick for Xfinity race today at Talladega: Creed ... top-5: Creed AHill Alfredo Hemric Allgaier Today(ET)FS110:30-Cup qual12:44-ARCA green 763-NASCAR RaceDay4:20-Xfinity green 25-25-63, 4 sets, fuel 42-45

All Saturday track activities in Alabama will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 GEICO 500: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Austin Hill - 41.700

Todd Gilliland - 39.600

BJ McLeod - 37.750

JJ Yeley - 36.800

Riley Herbst - 36.600

Ty Dillon - 33.050

Zane Smith - 31.050

Noah Gragson - 30.000

Harrison Burton - 29.850

Erik Jones - 29.700

Austin Cindric - 27.500

Justin Haley - 26.050

AJ Allmendinger - 25.450

Corey LaJoie - 24.800

Michael McDowell - 20.900

Brad Keselowski - 19.200

Austin Dillon - 18.750

Ty Gibbs - 18.550

William Byron - 18.250

Ryan Preece - 17.450

Chase Elliott - 15.950

Kyle Busch - 15.600

Daniel Suarez - 15.050

Chris Buescher - 15.000

Tyler Reddick - 13.750

Bubba Wallace - 13.550

Aric Almirola - 13.200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.750

Kevin Harvick - 12.700

Alex Bowman - 12.500

Ross Chastain - 11.100

Christopher Bell - 11.050

Ryan Blaney - 9.100

Chase Briscoe - 8.600

Joey Logano - 8.450

Martin Truex Jr - 4.500

Denny Hamlin - 4.200

Kyle Larson - 2.950

