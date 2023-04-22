Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 22, 2023 18:48 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile superspeedway on Saturday (April 22) as the action of the season’s tenth weekend continues at the Talladega Superspeedway.

38 Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 pm ET, which will be followed by GEICO 500 on Sunday. After Friday’s qualifying, the Xfinity Series drivers are all set to race in the 300-mile Xfinity event. It will be the third Dash 4 Cash event of the season.

#Dash4Cash and the #GEICO500? This is shaping up to be one awesome @TALLADEGA weekend! 🤘 https://t.co/ME6Ol2KPLB

However, Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 25% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

1:00 pm ET – 10:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps, 202 miles)

4:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps, 300 miles)

Pick for Xfinity race today at Talladega: Creed ... top-5: Creed AHill Alfredo Hemric Allgaier Today(ET)FS110:30-Cup qual12:44-ARCA green 763-NASCAR RaceDay4:20-Xfinity green 25-25-63, 4 sets, fuel 42-45

All Saturday track activities in Alabama will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 GEICO 500: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  • Austin Hill - 41.700
  • Todd Gilliland - 39.600
  • BJ McLeod - 37.750
  • JJ Yeley - 36.800
  • Riley Herbst - 36.600
  • Ty Dillon - 33.050
  • Zane Smith - 31.050
  • Noah Gragson - 30.000
  • Harrison Burton - 29.850
  • Erik Jones - 29.700
  • Austin Cindric - 27.500
  • Justin Haley - 26.050
  • AJ Allmendinger - 25.450
  • Corey LaJoie - 24.800
  • Michael McDowell - 20.900
  • Brad Keselowski - 19.200
  • Austin Dillon - 18.750
  • Ty Gibbs - 18.550
  • William Byron - 18.250
  • Ryan Preece - 17.450
  • Chase Elliott - 15.950
  • Kyle Busch - 15.600
  • Daniel Suarez - 15.050
  • Chris Buescher - 15.000
  • Tyler Reddick - 13.750
  • Bubba Wallace - 13.550
  • Aric Almirola - 13.200
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.750
  • Kevin Harvick - 12.700
  • Alex Bowman - 12.500
  • Ross Chastain - 11.100
  • Christopher Bell - 11.050
  • Ryan Blaney - 9.100
  • Chase Briscoe - 8.600
  • Joey Logano - 8.450
  • Martin Truex Jr - 4.500
  • Denny Hamlin - 4.200
  • Kyle Larson - 2.950

