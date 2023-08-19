NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

The drivers of NASCAR's top-two national series are scheduled to be at the 2.45-mile road course on Saturday (August 19) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Watkins Glen International.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET and 1:30 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Go Bowling At The Glen on Sunday.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the 82 laps event on Saturday.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 0% chance of rain, with a high of 76 degrees at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Watkins Glen International:

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:30 pm ET - 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (82 laps, 200.9 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Watkins Glen will be broadcast on USA and NBC Sports.

Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Group A:

Cole Custer - 36.150

Josh Bilicki - 34.300

Erik Jones - 32.800

Todd Gilliland - 30.550

Ty Dillon - 29.250

Mike Rockenfeller - 27.800

Harrison Burton - 26.400

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.500

Austin Dillon - 21.450

Kevin Harvick - 18.100

Brad Keselowski - 15.950

Ty Gibbs - 15.400

Denny Hamlin - 13.800

Alex Bowman - 10.950

William Byron - 10.900

Michael McDowell - 7.450

Tyler Reddick - 6.950

Chase Elliott - 6.050

Group B:

Andy Lally - 34.600

Aric Almirola - 32.850

Justin Haley - 32.600

Ryan Preece - 29.350

Corey LaJoie - 28.400

Joey Logano - 26.800

Kyle Busch - 23.350

AJ Allmendinger - 22.000

Austin Cindric - 18.200

Bubba Wallace - 18.000

Ross Chastain - 15.600

Chase Briscoe - 14.900

Ryan Blaney - 11.750

Chris Buescher - 10.950

Daniel Suarez - 8.400

Christopher Bell - 7.100

Martin Truex Jr - 6.550

Kyle Larson - 6.050