NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

The drivers of NASCAR's top-two national series are scheduled to be at the 2.45-mile road course on Saturday (August 19) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Watkins Glen International.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET and 1:30 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Go Bowling At The Glen on Sunday.
The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the 82 laps event on Saturday.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 0% chance of rain, with a high of 76 degrees at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Watkins Glen International:
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
9 am ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
11 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice
1:30 pm ET - 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (82 laps, 200.9 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Watkins Glen will be broadcast on USA and NBC Sports.
Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International:
Group A:
- Cole Custer - 36.150
- Josh Bilicki - 34.300
- Erik Jones - 32.800
- Todd Gilliland - 30.550
- Ty Dillon - 29.250
- Mike Rockenfeller - 27.800
- Harrison Burton - 26.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.500
- Austin Dillon - 21.450
- Kevin Harvick - 18.100
- Brad Keselowski - 15.950
- Ty Gibbs - 15.400
- Denny Hamlin - 13.800
- Alex Bowman - 10.950
- William Byron - 10.900
- Michael McDowell - 7.450
- Tyler Reddick - 6.950
- Chase Elliott - 6.050
Group B:
- Andy Lally - 34.600
- Aric Almirola - 32.850
- Justin Haley - 32.600
- Ryan Preece - 29.350
- Corey LaJoie - 28.400
- Joey Logano - 26.800
- Kyle Busch - 23.350
- AJ Allmendinger - 22.000
- Austin Cindric - 18.200
- Bubba Wallace - 18.000
- Ross Chastain - 15.600
- Chase Briscoe - 14.900
- Ryan Blaney - 11.750
- Chris Buescher - 10.950
- Daniel Suarez - 8.400
- Christopher Bell - 7.100
- Martin Truex Jr - 6.550
- Kyle Larson - 6.050