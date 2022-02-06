NASCAR schedule today: What time is Qualifying and Clash at LA Coliseum race?

NASCAR's exhibition season opener at the L.A. Coliseum kicks off today. The event also serves as a competitive debut for Next-Gen cars. The Clash is a 150-lap race that starts at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 6.

All of today's events will be broadcast on Fox Sports. Fans can also view the event on the FoxSports app, as well as the Motor Racing Network on SiriusXM.

Sunday's heat race features four 25-lap races, followed by two last-chance qualifiers to set the grid for the main race. Kyle Busch secured the top spot in Heat 1 of 4 by setting the fastest lap in single-car qualifying on Saturday. Tyler Reddick was second fastest in qualifying, earning the top spot for Heat 2. Justin Haley and Joey Logano will start from pole position in Heat 3 and Heat 4 respectively.

NASCAR schedule for Heat Races

Here is the schedule for the four 25-lap Heat Races:

USA

3 pm ET, February 6, 2022

UK

8 pm GMT, February 6, 2022

India

1:30 am IST, February 7, 2022

The top four finishers in each heat will advance to the 150-lap main event.

NASCAR schedule for LCQs

Here is the schedule for the two Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ):

USA

4:10 pm ET, February 6, 2022

UK

9:10 pm GMT, February 6, 2022

India

2:40 am IST, February 7, 2022

Three drivers will advance to the feature race from each of the LCQs.

NASCAR schedule for feature race

Here is the schedule for the Busch Light Clash 150-lap feature race.

USA

6 pm ET, February 6, 2022

UK

11 pm GMT, February 6, 2022

India

4:30 am IST, February 7, 2022

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, American rapper Pitbull is set to perform a 45-minute concert before the event, followed by a performance by Ice Cube halfway through the race. NASCAR has left no stone unturned in giving fans an action-packed weekend to inaugurate the 2022 season.

Edited by Anurag C