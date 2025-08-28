NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin questions authenticity of viral Obama statement following Minneapolis tragedy

Former NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin weighed in after a tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis left two children dead and 17 others injured during a Wednesday morning (August 27) Mass.The suspected gunman, later identified as Robin Robert Westman, turned a rifle, shotgun and pistol on churchgoers before taking his own life in the rear of the church.Former US President Barack Obama reacted to the incident on X, writing:Barack Obama @BarackObamaLINKWe can't allow ourselves to become numb to mass shootings. What happened today in Minneapolis is heartbreaking, and Michelle and I are praying for the parents who have lost a child or will be sitting at their hospital bedside after yet another act of unspeakable, unnecessary violence.Griffin, however, replied bluntly:&quot;You didn't type this.&quot;The comment drew attention as Brett Griffin suggested Obama's statement was staff-written and not genuine. It sparked an online debate about the U.S. history of gun control measures.After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, Barack Obama pushed for stricter firearm regulations. While he accepted the Second Amendment rights, he pressed for tighter restrictions, especially in his second term.By contrast, Donald Trump, who has aligned himself with the National Rifle Association (NRA), has resisted efforts to implement new gun restrictions. That sharp political divide has continued to frame the national debate after each new shooting.As for the recent Minneapolis shooting, police confirmed that two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed while 14 other children were injured. ATF agents and local authorities quickly secured the site, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz pledged continued coordination.&quot;Make schools safe instead&quot;: Brett Griffin doubles down after Minneapolis tragedyFollowing his comment on Barack Obama's post, NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin expanded on his stance with a simple call to make schools safe again. For years, mass shootings at schools have raised the same recurring debate in the U.S., but Griffin argued that it's time to redirect focus from statements of sympathy to preventative measures.That view sharpened when current U.S. Vice President JD Vance issued a message on X:&quot;We're at the WH monitoring the situation in Minneapolis. Join all of us in praying for the victims!&quot;Brett Griffin replied directly:&quot;Join us in paying to make schools safe instead of spending all this money on dumb s**t overseas.&quot;Another X user chimed in, pointing out:&quot;It's sad that the local high school has metal detectors at the football field but not at the high school entrance.&quot;Griffin added:&quot;Those won't stop an attack unless manned properly. Courthouses, prisons, airports and government buildings are all 'safe' from gun violence. When are we going to invest in making these kids safe.&quot;He was highlighting a simple point: security infrastructure in public institutions like courthouses or airports has long been treated as essential, yet schools have lagged behind in protection despite repeated attacks.The debate has only intensified against the backdrop of gun violence across the country. Earlier in 2024, during the Chicago Street Race, the city reported more than 100 people shot and 19 killed over the four-day Fourth of July weekend. The NASCAR event itself ran safely and successfully, but Brett Griffin's argument remains clear: greater investment is needed to protect children in schools the same way society protects public officials and large-scale events.