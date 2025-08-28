"No child should feel unsafe" - Alex Rodriguez delivers powerful message following tragic Minneapolis school shooting

Following the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx co-owner Alex Rodriguez issued a heartfelt and urgent statement calling for solidarity, support and safety.

Ad

A-Rod reshared the statement from his front office on social media, mourning and expressing sympathy for those affected by the shooting.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred this morning during a school Mass in our Minneapolis community," the statement read. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“As members of this community, we stand together in mourning. No child should ever feel unsafe in a place of learning or worship, and no family should endure such unimaginable loss. Together with all Minnesotans, we mourn this tragic loss and extend strength and compassion to everyone affected."

The New York Yankees legend also shared about the city's Family Resource Center, which is open in support of those affected.

Ad

"Mayor Frey has shared that the city’s Family Resource Center is available to provide support to those affected, and we encourage anyone in need to take advantage of those services," the statement added.

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story via @arod

Everything there is to know about the tragic Minneapolis school shooting

On Wednesday, a gunman entered the church and openly fired through the windows at the mass gathered at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Per reports, two children, an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old, were killed in the shooting, while 17 are reportedly injured, including 14 children aged between 6 and 15 and three elderly parishioners.

Ad

According to the Guardian, the shooter is identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol. He shot off dozens of rounds before taking his own life.

According to the authorities, the incident was an isolated one, as the shooter had no priors and the firearms he was in possession were all legally purchased. The FBI is investigating the incident as both an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.