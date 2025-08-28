"No child should feel unsafe" - Alex Rodriguez delivers powerful message following tragic Minneapolis school shooting

Following the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx co-owner Alex Rodriguez issued a heartfelt and urgent statement calling for solidarity, support and safety.
A-Rod reshared the statement from his front office on social media, mourning and expressing sympathy for those affected by the shooting.
“We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred this morning during a school Mass in our Minneapolis community," the statement read. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence.
“As members of this community, we stand together in mourning. No child should ever feel unsafe in a place of learning or worship, and no family should endure such unimaginable loss. Together with all Minnesotans, we mourn this tragic loss and extend strength and compassion to everyone affected."
The New York Yankees legend also shared about the city's Family Resource Center, which is open in support of those affected.
"Mayor Frey has shared that the city’s Family Resource Center is available to provide support to those affected, and we encourage anyone in need to take advantage of those services," the statement added.
Everything there is to know about the tragic Minneapolis school shooting
On Wednesday, a gunman entered the church and openly fired through the windows at the mass gathered at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Per reports, two children, an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old, were killed in the shooting, while 17 are reportedly injured, including 14 children aged between 6 and 15 and three elderly parishioners.
According to the Guardian, the shooter is identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol. He shot off dozens of rounds before taking his own life.
According to the authorities, the incident was an isolated one, as the shooter had no priors and the firearms he was in possession were all legally purchased. The FBI is investigating the incident as both an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.
