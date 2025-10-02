NASCAR star Amber Balcaen flexes her toned abs in coordinated blue gym wear 

Amber Balcaen shared a social media post of her workout on Thursday. She flexed her toned abs while wearing a blue gym wear from 1st Phorm, a supplement company that partners with NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch.

Balcaen, a Canadian professional racecar driver who was part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity, made two starts in the ARCA Menards Series earlier this year. Although she doesn’t currently hold a full-time seat in NASCAR, she maintains peak fitness while competing in other racing series.

Here's a look at her latest workout posted on Instagram.

Amber Balcaen's Instagram story - Source: @amberbalcaen10 on IG

Amber Balcaen posted the IG story with the song POPPIN' MY S*** from fellow Canadian Justin Bieber featuring Hurricane Chris off his Swag II album. She also shared a link to purchase her blue gym wear, which she calls her “fav sports bra.”

Dubbed Women's Solstice Bra, 1st Phorm is selling it for about $55 (as of posting). The gym wear—which is 60% nylon and 40% spandex—is available in various colors, including Blue Jay, Navy, Desert Taupe, Black, Hot Cherry, Arctic, and Limelight.

On the track, one of her latest racing stints with the Dodge-backed Brimstone Games Racing at the Ontario Sportsman Series saw her score a third-place finish at Sauble Speedway in June 2025. She also posted a fourth-place finish at Peterborough Speedway two races later in the series.

“Being self-made is not for the weak”: Amber Balcaen shares motivational post on social media

Beyond motorsports, Amber Balcaen has also built a career as a motivational speaker—an off-track hustle she believes supports her journey in racing. In a recent social media post, she opened up about the challenges of being self-made, emphasizing how those struggles can shape resilience and personal growth.

Balcaen, the first Canadian female driver to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the US, wrote on Instagram:

“Being self-made is not for the weak. It takes undeniable strength, confidence, resilience, and trust. It’s continuously betting on yourself, no matter the obstacles. It’s showing up every day by doing the inner and outer work to get 1% better. It’s not letting other’s opinions become your own.”

“It’s believing in the unseen and trusting that the pillars you’ve already built will support the vision you’re creating. It’s staying resilient when doors close, and knowing when to pivot so you come back stronger. It’s learning & growing through what you go through, so that you not only build yourself up, but also lift the people around you.”

Last month, Amber Balcaen took her motivational message to New York, where she spoke at AdWeek, a U.S. media outlet focused on advertising and marketing. During the event, she connected with several industry figures, including Sereita Cobbs, ESPN’s Senior Director of Fan Experience.

Balcaen herself has faced mental challenges in racing, particularly as a female driver in a male-dominated sport. She argued that women in motorsports are often criticized more for their looks than their performance. Dismissing such critics, she acknowledged the hardships her fellow female drivers endure and said she’s proud of them.

