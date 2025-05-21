NASCAR star Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia wins the Better Half Dash

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently returned to the racetrack and won the Better Half Dash race. Suarez shared the exciting news with his fans, reposting an image of his wife holding the trophy. He also wrote a heartfelt caption to celebrate Piquet's win.

Ad

Julia Piquet has long roots associated with motorsports. Her father, Nelson Piquet, was a three-time Formula One World Drivers' Champion in his F1 career. Additionally, her sister, Kelley Piquet, has been dating the four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Piquet married the Mexican Cup Series driver last year.

In the post, Daniel Suarez revealed that his wife won the Better Half Dash (BHD) race. The 12th annual event featured wives and girlfriends of NASCAR drivers and crew chiefs at the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina, held on May 20, 2025. Julia Piuqet won the event, and Suarez shared his wife's image holding the trophy in her hands and captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"She did it!!! BHD Winner!! @JuliaPiquet @FollowMRO @QuakerState"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Julia Piqet won the race for the first time since its inauguration, and Ariana Jencik won the 2024 event. Notably, Zane Smith's wife, McCall Gaulding, has dominated the race and won three back-to-back events from 2021 to 2023.

The Better Half Dash race features a $5,000 prize pool, which will be awarded to the winner's choice of charity. Following the same, Julia Piquet in the #99 car named Project Street Vet charity for the donation. Also, in 2021, Daniel Suarez and his wife donated $30,000 to the Humane Society of Charlotte after the Coca-Cola charity event.

Ad

Julia Piquet got candid about her husband, Daniel Suarez, competing in the Cup Series

Ahead of the 2025 season's inaugural race at Daytona 500, Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, began a new Get Ready with Me series on her Instagram account. During the series, she broke down her outfit of the day for her fans and answered some of the questions from her comment sections.

Ad

Following the same, a fan asked Piquet if she ever gets nervous about Suarez competing in the Cup Series. The Mexican driver's wife gave a subtle reply and stated:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."

Ad

Daniel Suarez has had tough luck since the beginning of the 2025 season. He ranks 27th in the Cup Series points table with 209 points to his credit in 12 starts this season. Suarez secured three top-ten and one top-five finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.