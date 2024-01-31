NASCAR star Daniel Suarez voices his concern for a noble cause on his social media

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has taken to his widely-followed social media to share a message about an important animal rescue effort, encouraging his followers to join him in supporting this cause.

The driver took to X (formerly Twitter), urging his followers to support this cause close to his heart. In the post, Suarez also provided a link to the GoFundMe page, where people can contribute funds toward this project:

"Please help if you can or know of anyone that may be able to help. If anyone would like to donate and help this major undertaking happen, please go to the group efforts Go Fund Me page."

In his post published on January 31, Daniel Suarez shared the news that 400 animals’ lives were between life and death:

"As all of you know Julia and I enjoy doing work in and around the animal world.We were recently contacted regarding a dire need. A rescue of 400 animals previously planned to be euthanized will began Tuesday (February 6). We have all worked very hard to place these animals in rescues and we've gotten VERY close!"

Although the couple has not spared any effort placing most of them, the urgency remains for the 37 dogs still awaiting rescue.

He summarized the entire rescue operation of February 8 and the efforts underway to secure placements for the remaining dogs. Daniel Suarez claimed that animals were to be dropped via aircraft in four places, namely Statesville, NC, St. Louis, MO, Allentown, PA, and Providence, RI. He stated:

"We are still looking for placement of 37 dogs. We will have aircraft dropping animals in four locations on Thursday (February 8). Statesville NC. St Louis NO. Allentown PA. Providence RI."

For any rescuers ready to aid in such a critical mission, he gave the contact email [email protected]:

"If any rescues can help save any of these dogs, please reach out to us at [email protected]."

This desperate call was made by Daniel Suarez, who, along with his partner Julia, has been very active in the animal welfare community.

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez donates $44,000 for animal welfare through Coca-Cola's 'Chug for a Cause'

Proving his commitment to animal welfare, Daniel Suarez donated $44,000 to the Humane Society in Charlotte. The generous donation is given under Coca-Cola’s unique program, the ‘Chug for a Cause’ initiative.

The 'Chug for a Cause' program was launched in 2002 by Coca-Cola Racing - NASCAR's partner for many years - and offers drivers special incentives to promote its product. Being a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, Suarez collected points based on his chugs, and those have resulted in a donation to his chosen charity.

Suarez took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of animals. He posted:

"I am so thankful to be in a position where I can make a difference in the lives of many animals. Today we donated 44k to @humanecharlotte thanks to @CocaColaRacing’s #ChugForACause program."

Suarez’s dedication to the cause has seen him make significant donations of over $200,000 in four years. As mentioned in his post:

"We’ve donated almost $200,000 in 4 years and I’m excited to do much more in the future."

2024 is further evidence of the NASCAR star's dedication.