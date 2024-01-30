When does the 2024 NASCAR season kick-off? All you need to know

The start of the 76th season of the NASCAR Cup Series is days away, and there are a host of noteworthy changes for the new season. Here is a guide to the season kick-off and everything else you need to know:

Season kick-off

Pre-season opener with the Busch Light Clash

The 76th season of the NASCAR Cup Series will begin on February 4th at the L.A Memorial Coliseum with the Busch Light Clash. The pre-season exhibition race will serve as the curtain-raiser for the year.

This year, a NASCAR Mexico Series race will be an international addition to the event and will share the limelight by serving as a support race before the main Cup Series race.

Official season starts with the Daytona 500

After the pre-season opener, the buildup to the main season continues with the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races scheduled on February 15th. This will be followed by the first major official race - the Daytona 500 - scheduled on February 18th.

Also referred to as "The Great American Race", the Daytona 500 is considered the oldest and most prestigious of all NASCAR events. This will be the season’s opening points-paying race and it will take place at the Daytona International Speedway.

Significant schedule changes

Atlanta Motor Speedway - home of the second race

Changes to the schedule will be noticed very fast. The Ambetter Health 400 will become the second race of the season after the demolition of the Auto Club Speedway. The Atlanta Motor Speedway is a high-speed and drafting track.

Iowa Speedway is a new addition

In 2024, the inclusion of Iowa Speedway in the race calendar is one of the most interesting novelties. After a period of long drought, Iowa will host its first Cup Series race since 1953, and drivers will be challenged by this new track.

Back to the streets of Chicago

After a promising debut in 2023, the Chicago Street Race will return this year to deliver another exhilarating race. With its special layout and location in the city, this street race will undoubtedly bring excitement for both drivers and fans.

Oval racing returns with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR is scheduled to return to the oval layout of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after three years. This legendary track will again host the Brickyard 400, wrapping up the Cup Series nicely before the summer break.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will be the final one under the current TV rights deal, which started in 2015. The future of the sport is looking bright and NASCAR is focusing on delivering an interactive broadcast experience for their fans all around the world. FOX, NBC, and USA Network will bring the Cup Series to home viewers.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season complete schedule

Date | Race

February 4th: The Busch Light Clash, The Coliseum

February 15th: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2, DAYTONA

February 18th: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway

February 25th: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 3rd: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 10th: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway

March 17th: The Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway

March 24th: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit Of The Americas

March 31st: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway

April 7th: The Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway

April 14th: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway

April 21st: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway

April 28th: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway

May 5th: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway

May 12th: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway

May 19th: The NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway

May 26th: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 2nd: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway

June 9th: The Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway

June 16th: The Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway

June 23rd: The NASCAR Cup Series Race, New Hampshire

June 30th: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway

July 7th: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race

July 14th: The HighPoint.com 400, Pocono Raceway

July 21st: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

August 11th: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway

August 18th: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway

August 24th: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway

September 1st: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway

PLAYOFFS | ROUND OF 16

September 8th: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway

September 15th: TheGo Bowling, The Glen Watkins Glen International

September 21st: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

PLAYOFFS | ROUND OF 12

September 29th: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway

October 6th: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway

October 13th: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

PLAYOFFS | ROUND OF 8

October 20th: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

October 27th: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead-Miami Speedway

November 3rd: The XFINITY 500, Martinsville Speedway

PLAYOFFS | CHAMPIONSHIP 4

November 10th: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway