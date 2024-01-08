3 NASCAR races to look forward to in 2024

NASCAR just released its calendar for the 2024 season. The Cup Series is scheduled to go around 28 tracks.

Less than a month is left until the start of the season, and there are three events that can be considered as must-see races. These three events are all what NASCAR is about: evolution, history and speed.

The Race at the Iowa Speedway

On June 16th, Iowa Speedway will be hosting the Cup Series cars for the first time since 1953. There is a lot of uncertainty about this track at the moment. Especially with the Next Gen cars, the possibilities are endless since the track has not witnessed NASCAR racing for years.

The track has a lot of upsides. Known to be "the fastest short track on the planet," it's a state-of-the-art D-shaped oval of only 1.408 km long. The Iowa Speedway has successfully hosted the Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series and IndyCar weekends.

Fans have been waiting for the moment when stock cars will finally hit the track at this venue. Now their patience is about to pay off because the Cup Series is coming to Iowa Speedway. It is one of the most highly anticipated dates on the 2024 schedule.

The Race at the Talladega Super Speedway

This is the biggest track on the NASCAR schedule. It’s famous for so many reasons and on top of that, it’s just legendary to watch the cars on track. The names, the stories, the construction that makes it easy for drivers to exceed speeds of 200 mph—everything about Talladega has a legacy to it. It has a grand atmosphere that makes this racetrack unique.

However, the track could still get better and the facility could be improved. But it probably has the best-of-the-pack racing of all the superspeedways.

Talladega is known as the "Wild Card." The track is a 2.66-mile oval layout and the steep 33° banking is more pronounced than Daytona's. Talladegas' size and unique characteristics push the drivers to their limits. The high-speed battles make it a must-watch spectacle.

The Race at the Daytona 500

Daytona is in everyone’s top three races. It is, in every way, one of the best tracks and facilities.

Every year, Daytona puts on a spectacle and it has amazing fan amenities as well, both outside the track and inside. It is one of the richest races in NASCAR history, with the race being the biggest in all of America when it comes to viewership.

Daytona has long been regarded as NASCAR's crown jewel race, tasked with kicking off the season every year. The track consists of one of the most stunning fan experiences down to its tri-oval design and steep 31° banking.

The upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is going to be an exhilarating one, starting at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and ending at the Phoenix Raceway.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series will not be racing on dirt

One thing you won't see this time around in the Cup Series is dirt track racing. Despite being loved by dirt track aficionados, Bristol Motor Speedway will host a double-header on its track instead.

Get ready for some action-packed events like the Food City 500 on Sunday, March 17th during springtime, and an electrifying Night Race on Saturday night as the playoff decider on September 21st.

Unfortunately, for Texas Motor Speedway fans who have enjoyed playoff action since 2004, there won't be any postseason races taking place there this year. It will be held on April 14th.