NASCAR star Denny Hamlin joins golf celebrity Rory McIlroy to celebrate FedEx’s 50th birthday

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and professional golfer and PGA TOUR member Rory McIlroy have joined hands in a unique crossover act in the world of sports. Both sportspeople came together to commemorate FedEx, which has been a common sponsor for both individuals over the years.

McIlroy, the FedExCup champion, and Hamlin, who is regularly sponsored by the logistics giant, came together to play a 4-hole competition earlier this week as part of the company's 50th birthday celebrations. The Puttery, a modernistic take on the classic game of mini golf, was the venue that hosted both Hamlin and McIlroy on Tuesday.

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin Maybe if golf only required putting, I'd be a two-sport athlete 🤔 Had a blast celebrating a good cause w/my friends at @FedEx @McIlroyRory ! Cheers to 50 years FedEx and congrats on the Founder's Fund. But next time - let's hit the race track. Maybe if golf only required putting, I'd be a two-sport athlete 🤔 Had a blast celebrating a good cause w/my friends at @FedEx & @McIlroyRory! Cheers to 50 years FedEx and congrats on the Founder's Fund. But next time - let's hit the race track. https://t.co/1GhLfGVWle

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver spoke after a humbling competition with the three-time FedExCup winner, and said:

“I thought I was very fortunate just to be in the match. I hit one OB, pulled one hard left on No. 2, ricocheted it off the house, off the back bumper of the car in the driveway and it came back in bounds and put me in a decent spot. I unfortunately didn’t capitalize on that break and, in the end, three-putted on the final hole to lose.”

Rory McIlroy's victory at the event also brought with itself a $50,000 donation for the FedEx Founder's Fund, which helps benefit veteran entrepreneurs and non-profits selected by FedEx team members. Another $100,000 doantion to the fund came from PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Last couple of years have been atrocious": Denny Hamlin rues over his pit crew's performance at Dover Motor Speedway

In what was seen as yet another fumble on pit road for the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver, Denny Hamlin did not hold back on calling out his pit crew's performance after the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway last Monday.

Speaking on how the team has failed to capitalize on winning positions due to incidents on pit road, Hamlin blamed the switch from the new choreography to the old mid-season.

He elaborated on the same after getting out of his car at Dover and said:

"We can just go down the list of all the racetracks that I feel we have been capable of winning and ultimately pit lane has been a bad place for us to go. The last couple of years have been atrocious and bad and I'm missing out on wins that we should be winning."

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR



was happy with the speed in his car at Dover, but disappointed with his pit crew.



“Pit lane has just been a bad place for us to go [...] the last couple years have been atrocious.”



@JoeGibbsRacing | @MonsterMile ☹️ “We make it impossible to win.” @dennyhamlin was happy with the speed in his car at Dover, but disappointed with his pit crew.“Pit lane has just been a bad place for us to go [...] the last couple years have been atrocious.” ☹️ “We make it impossible to win.”@dennyhamlin was happy with the speed in his car at Dover, but disappointed with his pit crew.📉 “Pit lane has just been a bad place for us to go [...] the last couple years have been atrocious.”@JoeGibbsRacing | @MonsterMile https://t.co/bljpnAZIPU

Watch Denny Hamlin and his pit crew try and change their luck around next Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes