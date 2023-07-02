NASCAR star Ryan Blaney talks about concussion-like symptoms observed on Monday

Victim of a viscious crash just last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney could have easily been another driver to get injured in the NASCAR Next Gen car. After what transpired during the Ally 400 in Music City, the #12 Ford Mustang driver was seen displeased with the governing body's and the track official's negligence at the 1.33-mile-long tri-oval in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The Team Penske driver was seen making hard contact with a concrete wall during one of the restarts in the 400-mile-long race. On the recieving end of a push that resulted from the field stacking up, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch were seen spinning off into the grass. The former went onto hit the bare concrete wall while the latter managed to regain control.

In what he deemed as the hardest hit of his career in NASCAR, Ryan Blaney was released after inspection in the infield care center. The 29-year-old opened up about how his past week went in a recent interview ahead of the Grant Park 220. He said:

"Physcially I felt fine. On Monday night, just the mental side, I had to deal a little bit. By Thursday I felt really good about it and then Friday I felt a 100%. Nervous Monday and Tuesday, kind of seeing how you progress but fortunately it got better. You know, you just feel kind of foggy, kind of feel out of it."

Ryan Blaney elaborates on the process of recovering from mild concussion-like symptoms

Following what was a hefty crash for Ryan Blaney at Nashville Superspeedway last Sunday, the 29-year-old driver was cleared of any injuries or risk after an inspection on-site. However, as described by the Ohio native this weekend, the past week was a nervous one.

Blaney elaborated on the process of recovering from mild concussion-like symptoms after feeling 'foggy' on Monday, as well as the process he undertook for the rest of the week. Consulting internationally-renowned expert in sports-related concussions Dr. Mickey Collins, the #12 Ford Mustang driver said:

"The exercises he (Dr. Mickey Collins) gave me to do, at the end of the day it's muscle, and you have to work it out. The way he approaches is very unique. Go into noisy areas and light conditions and work out. It's not good to sit in a dark room."

Watch Ryan Blaney perform at a 100% this Sunday as NASCAR goes live from the streets of Chicago.

