NASCAR star and Victoria’s Secret model Toni Breidinger shares a picture with pop star Demi Lovato at Daytona 500

Tricon Garage's racer Toni Breidinger shared a photo alongside popstar Demi Lovato who had graced this year's Daytona 500 with her presence and performance. Additionally, she also posted a video of the $40 million net worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) singer performing one of her popular tracks Sorry Not Sorry at a NASCAR private event with the attendees singing aloud with Demi.

Toni, a Victoria's Secret model, sported a casual crop top and boyfriend jeans with a Raising Cane cap. On the other hand, Demi Lovato exuded NASCAR aesthetics by pairing black leather pants with a black leather jacket featuring a checkered design on the sleeves.

While the 25-year-old speedster shared glimpses of enjoying Daytona after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, she also made history as the first Arab-American woman to race in a national series.

Talking to CBS 12 News, Toni Breidinger commented on balancing her modeling and racing career. She said:

"I always joke that I feel like Hannah Montana because I have like these two different lives that I'm living and they're polar opposites."

"I felt like I was gonna die on the bottom": Toni Breidinger expresses thoughts on being trapped between two lanes at Daytona 500

After an uneventful end to her Daytona race on February 14, 2025, Toni Breidinger talked to Matt Weaver about the first race of the season. She said that it was fun but a lot was going on. The Tricon Garage driver mentioned:

“Obviously spun early, was super, super free, so I wasn’t totally surprised by that. I was struggling for a little bit there.”

Additionally, despite taking a cautious approach during the start of her race, Toni found herself trapped between two laps at one point. Expressing what she felt at that point, she said:

"I was kind of married to the top at that point because I felt like I was gonna die on the bottom. Probably should have moved down there, but yeah, a lot to learn, obviously. Sped on pit road twice, so didn’t learn my lesson the first time. Something to work on there,” she admitted.

Further into the race, Toni Breidinger's ride got caught up in a multi-truck pileup. Talking to Weaver about the same, the NASCAR rookie said that she saw it coming. Toni added that she was trying to keep her space thinking of tightening "up the apple a bit" and the next thing she knew, everyone got wrecked.

She said:

"It was bad timing for that. Honestly, I probably should have moved to the bottom there but I thought I was just gonna bust my a** in the turn.”

Toni Breidinger will be seen on the racetrack again at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2025. As for the outcome of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Toni acquired the 28th position while Corey Heim became the winner after Parker Kligerman's disqualification.

