Who is Toni Breidinger’s racer sister? All about the Victoria’s Secret model’s sibling Annie Breidinger

Tricon Garage racer Toni Breidinger recently became the first Arab-American woman to race in a national series, paving the way for her NASCAR career. She is not the only racer in her family as her twin sister Annie Breidinger has showcased interest in racing as well.

Ad

As per her LinkedIn, Annie graduated from Purdue University where she pursued a Bachelor of Science - BS, Mechanical Engineering from 2017 to 2021. Celebrating her sister's graduation, Toni took to Instagram:

"Insanely proud of my sister @anniebreidinger. She graduated from Purdue and is now an Apple test engineer for the special projects group"

Ad

Trending

Annie has also pursued internships at Tesla and General Motors in addition to working as a Vehicle Test Engineer at Apple from 2021 to 2024. Starting January 2025, Toni's twin sister began a new chapter in her professional life as a Chassis Controls Test & Validation Engineer with the Advanced EV Development Team at Ford Motor Company.

According to a report by FloRacing dated 2017, Annie and Toni Breidinger started racing together at the age of 9 when their father took them to a go-kart track experience at Sonoma Raceway. At the time of the interview, the sisters were about to race against each other at the USAC Silver Crown at Toledo.

Ad

Talking about treating each other as competitors on the race track, Toni Bredinger said:

"I treat her like any other competitor. I want to be careful not to crash her or anything. But as soon as the helmet goes on I race her just like anyone else."

Resonating a similar sentiment, Anni Breidinger said:

"When I'm on the track, I view her as a competitor, but I keep in mind that she's my teammate so there is respect there. If I see her trying to pass me in the corner, I'll give her more room than someone else."

Ad

"I don't think it's going to be easy": Toni Breidinger comments on cutthroat restarts every week in Craftsman Truck Series

In her latest interview with American motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, Toni Breidinger talked about the biggest challenge of racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series full-time.

The No. 5 Toyota driver for Tricon Garage acknowledged that her biggest challenge would be to adapt fast, given the truck series will take her to a "good amount of tracks" and will comprise a stacked schedule giving her limited time to prepare for the new tracks every weekend.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Next, Pockrass asked her if she was prepared for the cutthroat restarts every week to which Toni said:

"They’re gonna be big. I think I'm prepared. I kinda got my feel for it in the few races that I’ve done. They’re intense, but, yeah, I’m excited, I think. I don’t think it’s gonna be easy. I think it’s gonna be difficult but the challenge is exciting so I’m looking forward to it.”

Ad

This year's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season kicked off with the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025, wherein Toni Breidinger spun out and hit the inside wall during Lap 16 and acquired the 28th position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"