NASCAR stars send a message to Connor Zilisch on his meteoric rise in NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain, and Jesse Love took a moment to acknowledge Connor Zilisch's Cup Series entry with Trackhouse Racing. They were joined by Zilisch's parents and team owner Justin Marks in an X post shared by Trackhouse.Zilisch made his Xfinity Series debut last year and quickly made his mark with a win at Watkins Glen International. The result earned him a full-time ride with JR Motorsports this year, and he has gradually become the most dominant driver in the field, with six wins, six poles, and 13 top-5s after 23 starts.At just 19 years of age, Zilisch's rapid rise through the ranks warrants attention. He was able to beat road course ace SVG in a straight duel to the finish at Sonoma and has outclassed every other driver to capture 12 consecutive top-5s.After Zilisch was announced as Trackhouse's third driver for 2026, the team put together a short clip welcoming the young driver.&quot;Hey Connor, awesome News congratulations. Welcome to the Cup series and welcome to Trackhouse. Awesome to have you as a teammate and please don't take me out again,&quot; van Gisbergen said.Connor Zilisch's close friend Jesse Love said,&quot;Hey Buddy, this so happy for you. This is a big day for for you, your friends, your family. Justin Marks. So the people that believed in you. You've done everything you could to make the most out of all your opportunities from a young age to now. Man, I'm just so so happy for you.&quot;&quot;Congrats Connor. Super excited for you and your family. I can't wait to do it with you next year Buddy,&quot; Ross Chastain added.On his part, Connor Zilisch got emotional as he recounted his journey to the Cup Series.Connor Zilisch nearly spills the beans on his racing number at TrackhouseDuring the announcement of his Cup Series deal at Daytona, Connor Zilisch was on the verge of revealing his car number before Justin Marks stopped him in his tracks. The team owner took over and stressed that such details will be revealed in the forthcoming weeks.&quot;Obviously, there's you know questions around the program. People, numbers kind of all of that, and you know, we're gona have those moments when we can really celebrate them. But right now, it's about Red Bull Weather Tech and Connor,&quot; he said via X/Bob Pockrass.Zilisch used the No. 87 in his three Cup starts this year, while SVG used to run the No. 91 during his previous part-time starts with the team.However, van Gisbergen is known for running the No. 97 during his Supercars Championship days, a number he continued to use during his 2024 Xfinity Series starts with Kaulig Racing. So, unless a mutual agreement is reached between the two, the team may need to make a decision on which driver retains the No. 88 going forward.