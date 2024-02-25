  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like 

NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like 

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 25, 2024 19:09 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track on Sunday (February 25) as the action at the season’s second racing weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski is the only current driver on the grid to have multiple Ambetter Health 400 wins (two times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Ambetter Health 400.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400 (260 laps and 400.4 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #4 - Josh Berry
  15. #10 - Noah Gragson
  16. #21 - Harrison Burton
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #41 - Ryan Preece
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #20 - Christopher Bell
  23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  28. #9 - Chase Elliott
  29. #71 - Zane Smith
  30. #16 - Josh Williams
  31. #51 - Justin Haley
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod
  37. #43 - Erik Jones

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?