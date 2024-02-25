NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like 

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track on Sunday (February 25) as the action at the season’s second racing weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski is the only current driver on the grid to have multiple Ambetter Health 400 wins (two times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Ambetter Health 400.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400 (260 laps and 400.4 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#34 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Todd Gilliland #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Josh Berry #10 - Noah Gragson #21 - Harrison Burton #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #41 - Ryan Preece #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs #31 - Daniel Hemric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #71 - Zane Smith #16 - Josh Williams #51 - Justin Haley #7 - Corey LaJoie #15 - Kaz Grala #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - BJ McLeod #43 - Erik Jones